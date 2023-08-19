Outstanding coaching figures such as Chelsea manager Emma Hayes and former US women’s national team coach Jill Ellis, a two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, gave their insight into life for women in the dugout. FIFA’s Coach Mentorship Programme – a cornerstone of FIFA’s Women’s Football Strategy – is aimed at giving more women an opportunity to follow in their footsteps. In the year after its launch in 2022, the second edition of the initiative once again paired female coaches who hold the A or Pro licences and/or are an active national-team coach with an experienced coach – one of 20 mentors, who include FIFA Women’s World Cup winners and Olympic gold medallists – in order for them to acquire knowledge and skills and further their careers. All of this is part of a “seismic shift in the way that people see the women’s game”, as FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman said when she spoke on the second day of the convention. Along with fellow FIFA Legends Carli Lloyd and Briana Scurry, former England international striker Ian Wright hosted the day’s opening panel chat on the theme of “Role Models Rising” to highlight the importance of giving future generations footsteps to follow in, while the huge commercial opportunities presented by the women’s game were also explored.