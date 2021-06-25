Competitions

European Beach Soccer World Cup Qualifiers

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™

Belarus, Ukraine, Spain and Portugal secure tickets for Russia 2021

25 Jun 2021

ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 19: Catarino poses during the Brazil team presentation prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 on November 19, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™

Catarino: Junior Negao and Michael Jordan changed my life

25 Jun 2021

Rodrigo of Brazil during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 quarter final match between Brazil and Russia at Estadio Mundialista "Los Pynandi" on November 28, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™

Race to Russia is on for South American ten

25 Jun 2021

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - JUNE 24: Maxi Rodriguez of Argentina celebrates scoring in extra time during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mexico played at the Zentralstadion on June 24, 2006 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Maxi Rodriguez: My Mexico goal was a career highlight

24 Jun 2021

Jardine

Olympic Football Tournaments Tokyo 2020 - Men

Jardine: Daniel Alves’ eyes lit up

18 Jun 2021

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Preparations continue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on December 19, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

International stakeholder group to support ensuring an inclusive FIFA World Cup launched

USA Olympic Celebration

Olympic Football Tournaments Tokyo 2020 - Women

Legends make history as Olympic 12 prepare

Vietnam vs Indonesia, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Vietnam make history as last-12 finalised in Asia

Riyad Mahrez(7) of Algeria celebrates with his teammates the goal he scored during FIFA Day friendly match Tunisia-Algeria at Rades stadium Photo: Yassine Mahjoub

FIFA Arab Cup 2021™

Friendlies provide lessons and questions for African giants

Panama players celebrate after advancing to the final phase of the Concacaf Qualifier for Qatar 2022 (Photo: @Fepafut)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Trio complete Concacaf's Octagonal line-up 

Italy coach Roberto Mancini.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Mancini: We wanted to do something really different with Italy

