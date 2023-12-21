Mattias Grafström took to the stage and gave an overview of how the organisation aimed to develop a cross-section of aspects of the game, on and off the pitch. First, however, he thanked the FIFA President, the FIFA Council and his predecessor, the outgoing Secretary General. “I’d like to thank the FIFA President, the FIFA Council as well for entrusting me in this mission. Being a small boy who loved football from the very beginning, it’s really an honour to serve this sport. I would also like to use this opportunity to pay tribute to Fatma [Samoura], who has been a great and inspirational leader in the past seven years.” Moving into a question-and-answer session, Mr Grafström praised the work being carried out by FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger, and looked ahead to an exciting period for FIFA, its member associations and the development of the global game. “The work Arsène and his team have been putting in place already in a number of countries is very inspiring. Having the possibility to now also have a FIFA U-17 World Cup every year gives a platform for all of you, and also expanding this World Cup to 48 teams on the boys’ side and 24 teams on the women’s side [means] giving a real platform as well for all those real talents to express themselves. But we have to start at the base, and this is why Arsène is going inside the countries in order to really help and also educate coaches in order for every talent to have a chance.” The FIFA Secretary General ad interim also discussed the important matters raised during the summit, including the success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the expanded FIFA World Cup in 2026, the development and protection of the refereeing community, the importance of continued investment in technology and FIFA’s ever-lasting commitment to growing the commercial side of the game, to ensure revenues remain on an upward trajectory and all member associations have even more opportunities to develop the game.