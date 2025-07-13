FIFA President outlines strategic objectives
In March 2023, upon re-election to serve a second term as FIFA President, Gianni Infantino took to the stage at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, and made 11 pledges for the future to ensure the continued growth of the global game. In December 2023, at the FIFA Football Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, President Infantino officially revealed the Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027 to representatives of all of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations.
Women’s game goes Beyond Greatness™
In July and August 2023, the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ was co-hosted by Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand in what was a record-breaking tournament of firsts: more countries competing than ever before, record ticket sales, two billion fans watching on television, partnership packages sold out and thrilling action on and off the pitch during the month-long festival of football meant a legacy was cemented, and a generation inspired.
FIFA Forward drives record investment
Published in December 2023, the FIFA Forward Report revealed that across the first two cycles (2016-2022) of the FIFA Forward Programme approximately USD 2.8 billion was made available for investment in the 211 Member Associations. From 2023 on, FIFA Forward 3.0 promises to deliver more improvements than ever before, with each member association eligible to receive USD 8 million per four-year cycle.
FIFA Academies plan unveiled
FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger announced plans to have a recognised elite talent development academy in most of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations by the end of 2027, so that in generations to come, every promising player will have the chance to flourish, and every talent the chance to shine.
Football Unites the World
In testing global times, there was one constant unifying factor in 2023 – the beautiful game. Football, once again, drew fans, players, coaches and officials together at FIFA tournaments and events across every continent. Never before has FIFA’s mantra been as poignant as it was in 2023.
Groundbreaking 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™ launched
In December 2023, the FIFA Council approved plans that will revolutionise the global game at club level, with the launch of the first 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™. The truly global tournament’s official name will be Mundial de Clubes FIFA™, and it will feature clubs from each of the six confederations. The inaugural edition will take place in the United States between 15 June and 13 July 2025.