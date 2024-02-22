MAXIMISE OUR DEVELOPMENT IMPACT
Maximise our impact on global football development
FIFA’s statutory objective is to improve the game constantly and promote it globally. In the first implementation phase in 2020-2023, the organisation worked towards achieving a greater geographical proximity to its member associations (MAs). It also laid building blocks for further growth through reinforced governance structures and the development of professionals and systems operating within them. FIFA's Strategic Objectives 2024-27, Goal 5, will continue this work.
