FIFA’s statutory objective is to improve the game constantly and promote it globally. In the first implementation phase in 2020-2023, the organisation worked towards achieving a greater geographical proximity to its member associations (MAs). It also laid building blocks for further growth through reinforced governance structures and the development of professionals and systems operating within them. FIFA's Strategic Objectives 2024-27, Goal 5, will continue this work.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 22: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and United Arab Emirates Football Association President H.E Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak al Nahyan during a meeting on February 22, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino meets Emirati FA President and foresees a bright future for the country's young players
22 Feb 2024
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 17: Tearii Labaste of Tahiti celebrates after scoring goal with Teaonui Tehau of Tahiti during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group B match between Spain and Tahiti at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Forward
Tehau aiming high with Tahiti
22 Feb 2024
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 17: FIFA Beach Soccer Expert Francisco Petrasso makes a presentation with Francisco Franco at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Technical Experts Workshop on February 17, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Martin Dokoupil - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
Raising the profile of beach soccer: experts meet at workshop in Dubai
21 Feb 2024
DOHA, QATAR - JANUARY 28: Tajikistan players and staff celebrate victory following the penalty shootout in the AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 match between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Lofty ambitions send Tajikistan into top 100 of global ranking
19 Feb 2024
New Zealand have qualified for the Paris Olympics with a 11 - 1 win over Solomon Islands. Women's Olympic Football Tournament, Oceania Qualifier Final, Solomon Islands v New Zealand, FFS Football Stadium Apia, Samoa, Monday 19 February 2024. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Women's Football
Investment driving women’s football impetus in Oceania as New Zealand reach Paris 2024
19 Feb 2024
Comoros' forward Ahmed Mogni (L) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Group C Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Ghana and Comoros at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 18, 2022. (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images)
Football Development
Comoros are pulling off miracles against all the odds
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 8: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with The Turkish Football Association President Mehmet Büyükeksi during FIFA Meeting with The Turkish Football Association at FIFA Paris Office on February 8, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet/FIFA)
President
FIFA President welcomes Türkiye 'sharpening focus' on grassroots game
BANGUI, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - JANUARY 08: FIFA Regional Director Africa Gelson Fernandes (C-L) and Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra (C-R) during the FIFA Forward Inauguration in Bangui on January 8, 2024 in Bangui, Central African Republic. (Photo by FIFA)
FIFA Forward
Central African Republic President inaugurates national technical centre
VIENTIANE, LAOS - DECEMBER 12: A general view during Lao Women's League 2023. (Photo: Courtesy)
Women's Football
Women’s league pilot programme sets Laos up for long-term development
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view during the FIFA Training Centre session on attacking against a high block, receiving between lines with the SAFA girls academy team on September 29, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Talent Development Scheme makes further strides in 2023
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 21: Football Federation of Chile President Pablo Milad during FIFA Football Summit 2023 on December 21, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Chile
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ will inspire the next generation in Chile
