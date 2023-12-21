In July 2023, the FIFA Foundation, the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) and the country’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) signed a memorandum of understanding to join forces to promote quality education through a twofold programme of play-based learning, combining education and football, thanks to the further expansion of the FIFA Football for Schools Programme, which launched in Belize in 2022. The agreement, which was co-signed by FIFA Foundation Executive Chairman Mauricio Macri, FFB President Sergio Chuc and MoECST Minister Francis Fonseca, pledged to pool resources, experiences and funding to help reach 10,000 primary school students from vulnerable communities through the launch of the Digital Education Programme. Also in attendance at the signing ceremony was FIFA Council and FIFA Foundation Board member Isha Johansen. Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony at the House of Culture, Dr Dame Minita Gordon Drive, in Belize City, Mr Macri said: “It is with great pride and excitement that today we formalise this collaboration here in Belize. We already have strong ties with this beautiful country through Football for Schools, and today’s commitment further cements that. We are convinced of the great opportunities that lie in linking football with education, providing students with essential life skills and competences in today’s society and the future of work.” The FIFA Foundation Executive Chairman continued: “Through the Digital Education Programme, we are confident that we can contribute to The Vision 2020-2023 by making football work for society – using the power and reach of the beautiful game to help empower the next generation of young people here in Belize. I thank President Chuc and Minister Fonseca for their efforts in supporting us along the way, to get to where we are today, and I look forward to many fruitful years of collaboration ahead.”