It was another busy year for the FIFA Foundation, as it continued to carry out its work across the world – on its mission to use the power of football to promote positive social change, education and development.
FIFA Foundation Community Programme helps over 100 NGOs across the world
In 2023, the FIFA Foundation supported 114 not-for-profit organisations from 54 countries via its Community Programme. The FIFA Foundation Community Programme supports local projects that use the power of football to effect positive social change and address the most pressing global challenges facing underprivileged children and young people around the world. The programme seeks to engage non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in a variety of initiatives that contribute to good health and well-being, high-quality education, gender equality, the eradication of poverty, reduced inequalities, peace, justice and strong institutions, and the promotion of decent work and economic growth.
Mauricio Macri, Executive Chairman of the FIFA Foundation, said: “Football has a unique power to reach billions of people around the world, and its significant role as a driver of social change is demonstrated every day. This is at the core of the FIFA Foundation and what the Community Programme is all about. Between 2020 and 2022, the projects funded by the programme benefited more than 250,000 people across the globe – and we reached even more people in 2023. I look forward to seeing these initiatives make a positive impact in their communities.” The organisations and projects selected promote gender-balanced participation and support children and youth in vulnerable groups, including indigenous, national, ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities, migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced persons, among others.
FIFA Foundation signs landmark memorandum of understanding in Belize
In July 2023, the FIFA Foundation, the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) and the country’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) signed a memorandum of understanding to join forces to promote quality education through a twofold programme of play-based learning, combining education and football, thanks to the further expansion of the FIFA Football for Schools Programme, which launched in Belize in 2022. The agreement, which was co-signed by FIFA Foundation Executive Chairman Mauricio Macri, FFB President Sergio Chuc and MoECST Minister Francis Fonseca, pledged to pool resources, experiences and funding to help reach 10,000 primary school students from vulnerable communities through the launch of the Digital Education Programme. Also in attendance at the signing ceremony was FIFA Council and FIFA Foundation Board member Isha Johansen. Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony at the House of Culture, Dr Dame Minita Gordon Drive, in Belize City, Mr Macri said: “It is with great pride and excitement that today we formalise this collaboration here in Belize. We already have strong ties with this beautiful country through Football for Schools, and today’s commitment further cements that. We are convinced of the great opportunities that lie in linking football with education, providing students with essential life skills and competences in today’s society and the future of work.” The FIFA Foundation Executive Chairman continued: “Through the Digital Education Programme, we are confident that we can contribute to The Vision 2020-2023 by making football work for society – using the power and reach of the beautiful game to help empower the next generation of young people here in Belize. I thank President Chuc and Minister Fonseca for their efforts in supporting us along the way, to get to where we are today, and I look forward to many fruitful years of collaboration ahead.”
FIFA Foundation provides USD 1 million in aid to earthquake victims
In February 2023, following devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, the FIFA Foundation announced that it would provide USD 1 million in emergency humanitarian aid. Following consultation with the Turkish Football Association (TFF) and the Syrian Football Association (SFA), together with international and local NGOs, it was confirmed that the aid would be used to purchase and distribute essential humanitarian items, as well as to provide emergency and temporary shelter and protection. FIFA continued to collaborate with the TFF and SFA throughout 2023, while monitoring the situation and deciding on further action. The tragedies were also reflected upon at the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™, where tributes were paid by fans, players, coaches and officials before both the final and the third-place match.