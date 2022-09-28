This in-depth examination of the relationship between football and design throughout history was developed in cooperation with London’s prestigious Design Museum, with the aim of providing visitors with a fresh and inspiring new perspective on the sport’s evolution. Also in Zurich, the museum hosted popular public viewings of all FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 matches. The FIFA Museum also embraced the digital realm with the launch of its first virtual reality (VR) experience in 2023. With state-of-the-art VR technology, the application transports visitors back to the inaugural FIFA World Cup in 1930 and the iconic voyage to the tournament in Uruguay aboard the Conte Verde. Furthermore, a digital exhibition layer for “Calling the Shots: Faces of Women’s Football” was introduced to celebrate pivotal figures and pioneers of the women’s game, tying in with the global extravaganza in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. These two innovative approaches exemplify the museum’s commitment to engaging audiences in new and immersive ways. “2023 was a very successful year for the FIFA Museum’s mission and responsibility to share the magic of football with the entire world. We shone the spotlight on milestones in women’s football, showcased 211 football cultures, featured design and football, furthered our global outreach and established technological innovation. The record-breaking visitor numbers in different corners of the world and the international resonance and growth achieved reflect our commitment to celebrating and safeguarding football’s truly global heritage and culture,” said FIFA Museum Managing Director Marco Fazzone.