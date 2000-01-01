FIFA President Gianni Infantino and European Club Association (ECA) Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi signed a renewed memorandum of understanding at the 29th ECA General Assembly in Budapest, Hungary, in March 2023. Running until 31 December 2030, the long-term agreement reinforces the relationship between FIFA and ECA, bringing stability to the national-team and club games. Under the agreement, the value of the Club Benefits Programme will increase from USD 209 million for the 2018 and 2022 editions of the FIFA World Cup to USD 355 million for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “This is a significant day for the future of football and its long-term stability. We are very happy to renew and strengthen our cooperation agreement with ECA, an important stakeholder representing clubs from all over Europe.” “To have the new International Match Calendar endorsed by ECA provides the necessary balance between club and national-team football. We have exciting projects ahead, including the new FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 and the new FIFA Women’s Club World Cup. Close collaboration with clubs in Europe, and the rest of the world, will be essential for the success of those events.” ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “We are delighted to have signed this landmark agreement. The MoU recognises the central role of clubs in football globally and ensures that they are properly represented in decision-making around issues which affect them. FIFA and ECA will also now establish closer working practices on a future revamped Club World Cup, including the sporting and commercial aspects for the 2025 edition, and working together on future editions including on potential structures for managing the commercial rights going forward.”