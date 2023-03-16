FIFA is committed to growing and developing the game around the world. In order to do this successfully, it is paramount that the revenues reinvested in football development be used in the way that they were intended. This is even more significant considering the increased funding that has been made available through the FIFA Forward Programme for the 2023-2026 cycle. The mission of the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee is to uphold the highest standards of governance, compliance and oversight, so that FIFA’s focus remains firmly on football. The committee continued to pursue its mandate in 2023, with members carrying out their duties with diligence and monitoring critical areas. Over the course of 2023, the committee, through the Audit and Compliance Working Group, continued to oversee FIFA’s financial performance, closely scrutinised the 2022 central audit review and conducted various internal audit and risk management projects. It also supervised the use of the World Football Remission Fund, which was established as a vehicle for the distribution of the USD 201 million that was allocated to the FIFA Foundation by the US Department of Justice in August 2021. These funds were awarded as compensation for the losses that FIFA suffered as a victim of corruption schemes. FIFA remains committed to using football as a catalyst for progress in the field of human rights, and the 73rd FIFA Congress – held in Kigali, Rwanda – served as a platform for constructive discussions on these issues. Moreover, the Human Rights and Social Responsibility Sub-Committee prepared an independent study on the basis of recommendations made following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and would continue to act in furtherance thereof. The Compensation Sub-Committee, for its part, concluded the 2019-2022 cycle by determining the compensation of the members of the FIFA Council, as well as of the chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and members of all FIFA committees. Driven by its pivotal role and unwavering commitment, FIFA constantly strives to set the gold standard for governance and compliance in the sports industry. This will remain the case in 2024 as FIFA continues to make transparency and accountability the defining features of our organisation. I look forward to FIFA’s continued dedication to excellence.