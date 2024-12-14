It was also announced in 2023 that an annual FIFA club competition would take place as of 2024, featuring all confederation premier club competition champions and concluding with a final at a neutral venue between the UEFA Champions League winners and the winners of an intercontinental play-off between clubs from the other confederations. The official name of the competition will be the Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA, and the format was confirmed as follows. Stage A This stage of the competition will have two rounds. In the first round, the winners of the AFC Champions League or the CAF Champions League, to be initially determined by a draw and alternating each year thereafter, will play in their home stadium against the winners of the OFC Champions League.