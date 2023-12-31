The members of the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee and of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee receive annual compensation of USD 15,000. The members of the other independent committees, the independent members of all standing committees and the members of all Football Tribunal chambers receive annual compensation of USD 7,500, with the exception of the independent member of the Compensation Sub-Committee, who receives annual compensation of USD 35,000. In addition to the annual flat-rate compensation paid to the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons, the members of independent committees and independent members of all FIFA standing committees are granted a daily allowance while on duty of USD 250, or USD 150 if FIFA covers breakfast and lunch or dinner. Members who do not receive annual compensation are granted a daily allowance while on duty of USD 300, or USD 200 if FIFA covers breakfast and lunch or dinner. In addition, members of FIFA’s committees may be separately compensated for special assignments given to them by the respective committee. No bonuses of any kind are granted. The following figures represent the total gross compensation in US dollars, excluding daily allowances and employees’ social security contributions covered by FIFA, due in 2023.