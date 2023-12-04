I am hugely grateful to the FIFA President and the FIFA Council for putting their trust in me to fulfil this responsibility. I have the great pleasure of leading an administration that is in great shape now and perfectly set up to manage the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. This is down to the superb job done by Fatma Samoura over seven years at the head of this administration. I am immensely grateful to Fatma for this and for her great work in putting our organisation back where it should be as a respected, credible and responsible global governing body. You have my firm commitment that the FIFA administration will always be at the service of global football, starting, of course, with our member associations, the guardians of our game around the world. FIFA will always be open to all those who care about football and who want to safeguard it for future generations to enjoy, just as we have all had the privilege of doing. FIFA is here to govern but also to listen and collaborate, and the door is always open. In this context, FIFA understands that for football to remain the exceptional force that it is, responsible change is necessary. We are always receptive to new ideas and are not afraid to innovate. Looking ahead, the future is very bright. Preparations are well under way to deliver a range of new and revamped competitions for men and women across club and national-team football, giving players, teams, fans and others more opportunities to participate and thrive. Increasing investment will be made in development via FIFA Forward, the Talent Development Scheme and other programmes that continue to be rolled out every day, hand in hand with our counterparts at member associations, confederations and regional associations globally. Foundations are also being laid to reach new heights once again at the Mundial de Clubes FIFA (FIFA Club World Cup) in 2025, the FIFA World Cup 26 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, where we will once more welcome you to share in these achievements together. I hope you will enjoy reading about these efforts and all the other positive steps that FIFA continues to make in more detail in this Annual Report.