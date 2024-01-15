2024 promises to be an exciting time for FIFA – with tournaments taking place in Asia, Europe and the Americas, a FIFA Congress in Thailand and The Best FIFA Football Awards™ in the United Kingdom, to name but a few.
January The Best FIFA Football Awards™
The world’s top players, coaches, fans, goals and acts of fair play were recognised in London, England, on Monday, 15 January 2024 at the eighth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards™ as members of the football family gathered for a glittering ceremony to honour the outstanding members of the global game.
February FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024™
Sixteen of the world’s best beach soccer teams competed at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ in Dubai between 15 and 25 February 2024. It was the 12th edition of the event organised by FIFA, which always guarantees fun, sun, goals and atmosphere for all the family to enjoy.
May 74th FIFA Congress
The 74th FIFA Congress will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on 17 May 2024. It will be the first time that Thailand has hosted a FIFA Congress, as 211 Member Associations come together to vote on a number of key issues – including confirmation of the host nation or nations of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.
June-July Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ draw
One year ahead of FIFA’s new and exciting global club competition, the game’s best teams will discover their pathway to becoming world champions as the draw for the Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ will take place.
July-August Men’s and Women’s Olympic Football Tournaments
The football tournaments at the 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in seven cities across France – Marseille, Lyon, Paris, Bordeaux, Saint-Étienne, Nice and Nantes. Continental qualification pathways lead to an exciting, global and passionate finals event. The action will start on 24 July and conclude on 10 August.
August-September FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™
The first of two FIFA Women’s World Cups in 2024 will take place in Colombia in August and September. This will be the 11th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™, and for the first time it will include 24 teams competing for the title of world champions.
September-October FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™
The tenth edition of the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ will take place – for the first time – in Uzbekistan. It will feature 24 nations from six confederations, all competing to try and dethrone Portugal. The action will begin on 14 September and conclude with the final on 6 October 2024.
October-November FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2024™
The eighth edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ will take place in October/November – as 16 of the world’s best young teams vie for the title currently held by Spain.
December Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA
The inaugural edition of the newly-announced Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA will conclude in December 2024, with a final at a neutral venue between the UEFA Champions League winners and the winners of an intercontinental play-off.