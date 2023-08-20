Olga Carmona scored the winning goals for La Roja in both the semi-final and final, Salma Paralluelo’s performances earned her recognition as the tournament’s Best Young Player, while Aitana Bonmatí’s brilliance was recognised with the Barcelona Femení player being named the adidas Golden Ball winner, an award decided by the FIFA Technical Study Group. From the opening whistle in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau to referee Tori Penso’s final salute at Stadium Australia in Sydney/Wangal – one that crowned Spain as FIFA Women’s World Cup winners for the first time – the tournament thrilled fans with excitement, drama and passion. Over 115,000 supporters flocked to two stadiums on the first matchday, setting the tone for a month that would witness new stars emerge, giants fall and history be made. In 2023, records were broken on and off the pitch. A total of 164 goals – the most ever at a FIFA Women’s World Cup – were scored. Twelve of these goals came from the tournament’s eight debutant nations, each of whom competed spiritedly on women’s football’s grandest stage. Half of the debutant teams recorded a win, while north African nation Morocco managed two – enough to see the Atlas Lionesses advance from a challenging Group H at the expense of two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winners Germany.