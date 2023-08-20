In July and August 2023, history was made on and off the pitch and the world united to celebrate the women’s game in what turned out to be the biggest, best and most exciting FIFA Women’s World Cup™ of all time.
The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ was co-hosted by Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand in July and August 2023. Presented as a tournament of firsts and one that would elevate women’s football Beyond Greatness™, the tournament more than lived up to its hype, setting new standards and benchmarks and receiving global applause. Spain dazzled throughout the tournament, scoring 18 goals on their way to lifting the iconic FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy at Stadium Australia in Sydney/Wangal. La Roja overcame four European challengers in the knockout phase – Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden and England – and while it always takes a squad to win the trophy, several players underlined their status as bona fide women’s football stars.
This FIFA Women’s World Cup has been truly transformational, not only in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand but all over the world.
Olga Carmona scored the winning goals for La Roja in both the semi-final and final, Salma Paralluelo’s performances earned her recognition as the tournament’s Best Young Player, while Aitana Bonmatí’s brilliance was recognised with the Barcelona Femení player being named the adidas Golden Ball winner, an award decided by the FIFA Technical Study Group. From the opening whistle in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau to referee Tori Penso’s final salute at Stadium Australia in Sydney/Wangal – one that crowned Spain as FIFA Women’s World Cup winners for the first time – the tournament thrilled fans with excitement, drama and passion. Over 115,000 supporters flocked to two stadiums on the first matchday, setting the tone for a month that would witness new stars emerge, giants fall and history be made. In 2023, records were broken on and off the pitch. A total of 164 goals – the most ever at a FIFA Women’s World Cup – were scored. Twelve of these goals came from the tournament’s eight debutant nations, each of whom competed spiritedly on women’s football’s grandest stage. Half of the debutant teams recorded a win, while north African nation Morocco managed two – enough to see the Atlas Lionesses advance from a challenging Group H at the expense of two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winners Germany.
Honourable mentions
Australia
The Matildas provided many magic moments on home soil, captivating their country and global audiences alike. The team’s thrilling 20-penalty shoot-out victory over France in Brisbane/ Meaanjin was watched by over 11 million Australians – the most-watched programme in Australian TV history.
New Zealand
They may not have progressed from Group A, but the Football Ferns certainly played their part in kick-starting the greatest party of 2023. Hannah Wilkinson’s perfect finish following a flowing team move against Norway at Eden Park in the tournament’s opening match sent 42,137 fans into a frenzy and lifted New Zealand to their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup win.
England
The Lionesses reached the FIFA Women’s World Cup final for the first time and produced their fair share of key moments and headlines along the way. Lauren James electrified the group stage. Lauren Hemp, James and Alessia Russo found the back of the net three times each, while goalkeeper Mary Earps was recognised as the tournament’s top shot-stopper as the recipient of the adidas Golden Glove.
New time to shine
The expanded format allowed more teams than ever to showcase their skills and inspire the next generation of young women to shine. In 2023, eight nations graced the greatest stage of all for the first time – Haiti, Morocco, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia all competed and did themselves proud. Four of the eight recorded victories, with all performing admirably throughout. Also for the first time, three African nations – Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa – qualified for the knockout phase, while Jamaica stunned footballing royalty Brazil to advance from their group.
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ award winners:
Champions: Spain
Runners-up: England
Third place: Sweden
adidas Golden Ball: Aitana Bonmatí (ESP)
adidas Golden Boot: Hinata Miyazawa (JPN)
adidas Golden Glove: Mary Earps (ENG)
FIFA Best Young Player: Salma Paralluelo (ESP)
FIFA Fair Play Award presented by McDonald’s: Japan