who we are

Football development highlighted in visit to the Central African Republic

FIFA President

Football development highlighted in visit to the Central African Republic
African cooperation tops agenda in Dakar meeting

African cooperation tops agenda in Dakar meeting
Living Football | Episode 1

Living Football

Living Football | Episode 1
MAKING FOOTBALL TRULY GLOBAL: THE VISION 2020-2023
MAKING FOOTBALL TRULY GLOBAL: THE VISION 2020-2023
MAKING FOOTBALL TRULY GLOBAL: THE VISION 2020-2023

This document lays out a plan to further modernise the football world, make it increasingly inclusive and pave the way to a landscape in which, one day, we will have around 50 national teams and 50 clubs from all continents at a top competitive level. This is a vision to make football truly global.

Learn more
WHAT LIVING FOOTBALL MEANS
WHAT LIVING FOOTBALL MEANS

Living Football

WHAT LIVING FOOTBALL MEANS

Living Football is...

A commitment to the game
A commitment to the people
A commitment to the planet
A commitment to the future

It is what we do. It is why we are here.

Find out more

Mental health takes centre stage in England
Mental health takes centre stage in England

England

England

The Football Association

Mental health takes centre stage in England

Read more

Men's Ranking #4

Women's Ranking #6

