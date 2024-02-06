Member Associations

About FIFA

FIFA plays a fundamental role in society, and therefore adherence to good governance principles is fundamental to FIFA’s broader social mission.

With 211 affiliated associations, FIFA supports them financially and logistically through various programmes. As representatives of FIFA in their countries, they have obligations to respect the statutes, aims and ideals of football's governing body and promote and manage our sport accordingly.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 6: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with Patriots and New England Revolution owner Robert Kraft during the FIFA Medical Conference 2024 at The Westin Copley Place on February 6, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. (Photo by Omar Rawlings - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Medical Network
Gianni Infantino speaks of the importance of players’ welfare as he opens FIFA Medical Conference in Boston
6 Feb 2024
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 4: FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses with the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy at FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Schedule announcement on February 4, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen - FIFA/Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino says “epic” FIFA World Cup 26™ final in New York New Jersey will unite the world
5 Feb 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: A detailed view of FIFA World Cup 26 Winner's Trophy prior to the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Goal 9. FIFA World Cup 2026TM: Greatest show on earth
Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 26™ schedule reveal
2 Feb 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: A detailed view of FIFA World Cup 26 Winner's Trophy prior to the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Goal 9. FIFA World Cup 2026TM: Greatest show on earth
FIFA Legends Wanchope and Gardner expect expanded FIFA World Cup™ to be gamechanger for Concacaf region
31 Jan 2024
More
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 23: Panama women's national football team Head Coach Ignacio Quintana poses for a portrait during the Post FIFA Women's World Cup Coaches Forum at HoF, Home of FIFA on January 23, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Technical Study Group
Quintana: "We made Panama fans proud. That is our legacy”
2023 edition of the Global Transfer Report
Legal
Club spending on international transfer fees reaches all-time record in 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: The FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy is displayed prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women's World Cup™
FIFA to visit FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ bidding member associations
CAS & Football Annual Report 2023
Switzerland
FIFA publishes second CAS & Football Annual Report 2023
Aktuell Fußball, Fotostory FIFA Hauptsitz in Zürich 11.08.2015, Zuerich, Schweiz - Hauptsitz des Weltfussballverbands FIFA, Federation Internationale de Football Association in Zürich. Foto: Schriftzug FIFA am Eingang zur Zentrale des Weltfussballverbands FIFA in Zürich.....current Football Photo Story FIFA Headquarters in Zurich 11 08 2015 Zurich Switzerland Headquarters the International Football Federation FIFA Federation International de Football Association in Zurich Photo emblem FIFA at Entrance to Headquarters the International Football Federation FIFA in Zurich
Disciplinary Committee
FIFA Appeal Committee confirms ban on former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales
Official Poster for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai
Official Poster revealed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Albania
Albania
Algeria
Algeria
American Samoa
American Samoa
Andorra
Andorra
Angola
Angola
Anguilla
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
Argentina
Argentina
Armenia
Armenia
Aruba
Aruba
Australia
Australia
Austria
Austria
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Barbados
Barbados
Belarus
Belarus
Belgium
Belgium
Belize
Belize
Benin
Benin
Bermuda
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Botswana
Brazil
Brazil
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Burundi
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
Cambodia
Cambodia

Confederations

Africa

Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF)

Asia

Asian Football Confederation (AFC)

Europe

Union des associations européennes de football (UEFA)

NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association (Concacaf)

South america

Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (CONMEBOL)

Oceania

Oceania Football Confederation (OFC)

