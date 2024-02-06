What We Do
FIFA plays a fundamental role in society, and therefore adherence to good governance principles is fundamental to FIFA’s broader social mission.
With 211 affiliated associations, FIFA supports them financially and logistically through various programmes. As representatives of FIFA in their countries, they have obligations to respect the statutes, aims and ideals of football's governing body and promote and manage our sport accordingly.
FIFA Medical Network
Gianni Infantino speaks of the importance of players’ welfare as he opens FIFA Medical Conference in Boston
6 Feb 2024
President
Gianni Infantino says “epic” FIFA World Cup 26™ final in New York New Jersey will unite the world
5 Feb 2024
Goal 9. FIFA World Cup 2026TM: Greatest show on earth
Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 26™ schedule reveal
2 Feb 2024
More
Member Associations
With 211 affiliated associations, FIFA supports them financially and logistically through various programmes.