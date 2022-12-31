By the end of 2023, FIFA’s total assets had decreased by 19% to USD 5,490 million, in line with FIFA’s financial planning. The lion’s share of this decrease was driven by cash outflows related to the FIFA World Cup 2022™, namely prize money payments to the participating member associations and settlements under the Club Benefits Programme to the clubs of competing players. Cash and cash equivalents and financial assets remained at a very healthy level of USD 4,733 million. Current assets amounted to USD 3,912 million, providing financial liquidity for FIFA and the ability to react quickly to unforeseen circumstances. Liabilities also decreased following the settlement of obligations relating to the FIFA World Cup™ in Qatar, which was held from 20 November to 18 December 2022. This impact has been partially offset by higher contract liabilities as a large share of the FIFA World Cup 26™ revenues have been contracted and collected well in advance of the event. In line with IFRS 15 (Revenue recognition), contract liabilities will be derecognised and revenue recognised when FIFA successfully delivers the FIFA World Cup in 2026. In line with FIFA’s financial planning and as a result of the increased contributions to the FIFA Forward Programme and higher investments in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, FIFA’s reserves have also decreased to a very solid level of USD 3,565 million. FIFA’s reserves are expected to decrease further over the next two years in line with its investments in football, and then to rebound with the hosting of the FIFA World Cup 26 towards the end of the 2023-2026 cycle.