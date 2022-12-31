2023 financials in review

2023 balance sheet

Enduring robust financial position

At the end of 2023, FIFA’s balance sheet remained very strong, as evidenced by its high 86% proportion of cash and financial assets and a very solid equity ratio of 65%.

By the end of 2023, FIFA’s total assets had decreased by 19% to USD 5,490 million, in line with FIFA’s financial planning. The lion’s share of this decrease was driven by cash outflows related to the FIFA World Cup 2022™, namely prize money payments to the participating member associations and settlements under the Club Benefits Programme to the clubs of competing players. Cash and cash equivalents and financial assets remained at a very healthy level of USD 4,733 million. Current assets amounted to USD 3,912 million, providing financial liquidity for FIFA and the ability to react quickly to unforeseen circumstances. Liabilities also decreased following the settlement of obligations relating to the FIFA World Cup™ in Qatar, which was held from 20 November to 18 December 2022. This impact has been partially offset by higher contract liabilities as a large share of the FIFA World Cup 26™ revenues have been contracted and collected well in advance of the event. In line with IFRS 15 (Revenue recognition), contract liabilities will be derecognised and revenue recognised when FIFA successfully delivers the FIFA World Cup in 2026. In line with FIFA’s financial planning and as a result of the increased contributions to the FIFA Forward Programme and higher investments in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, FIFA’s reserves have also decreased to a very solid level of USD 3,565 million. FIFA’s reserves are expected to decrease further over the next two years in line with its investments in football, and then to rebound with the hosting of the FIFA World Cup 26 towards the end of the 2023-2026 cycle.

Asset management

2023 was the first full year under the amended Asset Management Regulations, which take into account best practices for sustainable investments. FIFA’s investment portfolio is dominated by fixed income investments, with a very small portion of equities. The fixed income part includes a significant amount of money market investments. Most central banks continued to raise the interest rates in 2023 in an attempt to further curb high inflation. FIFA was well positioned to benefit from these rate increases due to the average short duration of the portfolio. Equities performed well, in line with the market. Overall, the total FIFA investment portfolio generated a risk-appropriate performance of 6.2% (mark-to-market), a result that was in line with the relevant benchmarks.

Balance sheet as at 31 December 2022 versus 31 December 2023 (in TUSD)
in TUSD
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Assets
Current assets
Non-current assets
Total assets5,490,3536,795,542
Liabilities and reserves
Current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Total liabilities1,925,6612,824,283
Total reserves
Total liabilities and reserves5,490,3536,795,542
Development of reserves 2015‑2023 (USD million)

Total assets at 31 December 2023 (in USD million)

Current ratio (current assets over current liabilities)

86% of total assets were in cash and financial assets (in USD million)

Reserves (in USD million)

