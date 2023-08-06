Women’s football is experiencing a surge of interest and recognition, as shown by the overwhelming success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. It was the biggest-ever women’s sporting event in the world and the first edition of the tournament to be co-hosted, the first in the southern hemisphere and the first to feature 32 teams. Another historic moment for football was the appointment of the United States as the host of the new and expanded 32-team Mundial de Clubes FIFA

™