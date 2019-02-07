Argentina collect South America's first ticket to Poland

Six-time U-20 World Cup champions Argentina qualify for Poland 2019
Brazil sit bottom with a matchday remaining
Five nations chasing three remaining spots
Argentina are the first South American nation to secure passage to the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 after shoring up qualification with a match to spare on Thursday.
Argentina defeated Uruguay 2-1 with goals in each half from Anibal Moreno and Gonzalo Maroni, before Nicolas Schiappacasse pulled one back in the dying minutes.
|HEXAGONAL FINAL
|1. Argentina, 9 points
|2. Uruguay, 7 points
|3. Ecuador, 7 points
|4. Colombia, 4 points
|5. Venezuela, 4 points
|6. Brazil, 2 points
Argentina are the best performing nation at the U-20 World Cup with six titles, most recently in 2007.
There was bad news, however, for Brazil who played out a scoreless draw against Ecuador leaving the five-time world champions with only an outside chance to qualify.
Colombia kept their hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Venezuela leaving five teams vying for the remaining three spots on Sunday’s final matchday.