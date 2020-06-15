adidas Golden Boot
Norway
Ukraine
Senegal
adidas Golden Ball
Korea Republic
Ukraine
Ecuador
adidas Golden Glove
Ukraine
FIFA Fair Play award
Japan
After 4,950 minutes of play, 52 matches and 153 goals, it's all over! The FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 drew to a close in Lodz after four weeks of action, with Ukraine conquering their first FIFA competition.
With excitement right to the final whistle, the Eastern Europeans' 3-1 win over Korea Republic in the final was a fitting conclusion, with many memorable moments, records, and strong individual and team performances.
