Ukraine triumph as records fall

After 4,950 minutes of play, 52 matches and 153 goals, it's all over! The FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 drew to a close in Lodz after four weeks of action, with Ukraine conquering their first FIFA competition.

With excitement right to the final whistle, the Eastern Europeans' 3-1 win over Korea Republic in the final was a fitting conclusion, with many memorable moments, records, and strong individual and team performances.