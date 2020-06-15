FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019
23 May - 15 June

Final Tournament Standing

1

UKR
Winner

Ukraine

2

KOR
Runner-up

Korea Republic

3

ECU
Third place

Ecuador

4

ITA
Fourth place

Italy

TOURNAMENT AWARDS

adidas Golden Boot

HALAND Erling

Norway

SIKAN Danylo

Ukraine

SAGNA Amadou

Senegal

adidas Golden Ball

LEE Kangin

Korea Republic

BULETSA Serhii

Ukraine

PLATA Gonzalo

Ecuador

adidas Golden Glove

LUNIN Andriy

Ukraine

FIFA Fair Play award

Japan

Japan

Ukraine triumph as records fall

After 4,950 minutes of play, 52 matches and 153 goals, it's all over! The FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 drew to a close in Lodz after four weeks of action, with Ukraine conquering their first FIFA competition.

With excitement right to the final whistle, the Eastern Europeans' 3-1 win over Korea Republic in the final was a fitting conclusion, with many memorable moments, records, and strong individual and team performances.

BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 24: The shirt of Valerii Bondar of Ukraine is seen with a pennant inside the Ukraine dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Ukraine and USA at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

What happened to the stars of Poland 2019?

15 Jun 2020

GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Jose Cifuentes of Ecuador celebrates scoring his teams opening goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Stephen Pond - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT

24 Jun 2019

Limbani Matola, Commercial and Marketing Director for the Malawi FA, was brought in thanks to the FIFA Forward 2.0 Programme to work as FIFA Marketing Venue Manager for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 in Bydgoszcz.

FIFA Forward leaving a legacy at the U-20 World Cup

20 Jun 2019

Already called up to the senior national side and bought by Real Madrid in 2018, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin displayed all his talent during Ukraine's victorious campaign at the FIFA U-20 World Cup. He was awarded the adidas Golden Glove for his performances at Poland 2019. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Tears of joy and sadness as awards handed out

15 Jun 2019

LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Valerii Bondar of Ukraine lifts the FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy following his team's victory in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Spirited comeback earns Ukraine first U-20 title

15 Jun 2019

LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Kyrylo Dryshliuk of Ukraine (L) and Oleksiy Khakhlov of Ukraine celebrate with the FIFA U-20 World Cup trophy following their sides victory in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The keys to Ukraine's breakthrough performance

LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Director of FIFA Refereeing, Massimo Busacca speaks with the media prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Referee media briefing held before final

GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 14: Richard Mina of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Third Place Play-Off match between Italy and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 14, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Mina sparks historic finish for Ecuador

GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 14: Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador battles for possession with Roberto Alberico of Italy during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Third Place Play-Off match between Italy and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 14, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Ecuador beat Italy for bronze

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 20: Stanisa Mandic of Serbia lifts the FIFA U-20 World Cup after victory over Brazil in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Final match between Brazil and Serbia at North Harbour Stadium on June 20, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Five surprise finalists in U-20 World Cup history

LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: The Ukraine team celebrate with the FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy following their team's victory in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Valerii Bondar of Ukraine lifts the FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy following his team's victory in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Yukhym Konoplia of Ukraine celebrates with the FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy following his team's victory in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic poses with his Adidas Golden Ball Award and Andriy Lunin of Ukraine poses with his Adidas Golden Glove Award following the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

+31

U20WC 2019 FINAL: UKR KOR

15 Jun 2019

GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 14: Jordy Alcivar of Ecuador battles for possession with Roberto Alberico of Italy during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Third Place Play-Off match between Italy and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 14, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 14: Alessandro Tripaldelli of Italy inspects the pitch with his team mates ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Third Place Play-Off match between Italy and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 14, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 14: Raoul Bellanova of Italy inspects the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Third Place Play-Off match between Italy and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 14, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 14: Davide Frattesi and Gianluca Scamacca of Italy inspect the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Third Place Play-Off match between Italy and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 14, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

+18

U20WC 2019: ITA ECU

14 Jun 2019

LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: A detailed shot of the FIFA U-20 logo is seen on a shirt inside the Ecuador dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: A general view as the shirts of Taehyeon Hwang, Jaeik Lee and Jisol Lee of Korea Republic are displayed inside the Korea Republic dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Kyuhyuk Lee (L) and Jaehyeon Go of Korea Republic (R) inspect the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Players of Korea Republic inspect the pitch from the bench ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

+7

U20WC 2019: ECU KOR

11 Jun 2019

GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: A general view inside the Italy dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: A captain's armband is seen next to the kit of Andrea Pinamonti of Italy inside the Italy dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: U20 Italys Alessandro Tripaldelli looks forward before the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: A general view inside the Ukraine dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

+12

U20WC 2019: UKR ITA 

11 Jun 2019

BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Fans of Korea Republic show their support during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Korea Republic and Senegal at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Players of Senegal take a moment of reflection before their warm up ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Korea Republic and Senegal at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 08: A general view inside the Senegal dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Korea Republic and Senegal at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Ibrahima Niane of Senegal arrives at the stadium ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Korea Republic and Senegal at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

+9

U20WC KOR SEN

8 Jun 2019

TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 31: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic plays with the ball during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Korea Republic and Argentina at Tychy Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lee Kangin: The future of Korea Republic?

19 Nov 2020

Erling Håland's nine goals in one game against Honduras at Poland 2019 set a new record that will be difficult to beat. Since then, the adidas Golden Boot winner has been called up to the senior national team and has shone with Austrian side Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Erling Haaland: The next big thing?

17 Oct 2020

FIFA's Year in Football 2019

2019: FIFA's Year in Football 

30 Dec 2019

LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Players of Ukraine celebrate inside their dressing room following their victory in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019: The Movie

23 Jul 2019

Poland 2019: Tournament review

Poland 2019: Tournament review

15 Jun 2019

