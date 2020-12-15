The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Year after year with astounding consistency, Lionel Messi continues to set records, and 2020 was no different. The 33-year-old Argentinian not only set new benchmarks with his goalscoring, but also for assists, demonstrating once again his remarkable vision, quality and maturity.

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - JULY 19: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Mendizorroza on July 19, 2020 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - JULY 19: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona scores his sides second goal during the Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Mendizorroza on July 19, 2020 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - JULY 19: Nelson Semedo (L) of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi after scoring his sides fourth goal during the Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Mendizorroza on July 19, 2020 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona scores his team's second goal and his 700th career goal by penalty against Goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona scores his team's second goal and his 700th career goal by penalty against Goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona scores his team's second goal and his 700th career goal by penalty against Goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 22: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona scores his team's first goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and SD Eibar SAD at Camp Nou on February 22, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Standout fixtures

22 February 2020

La Liga, Matchday 25

Barcelona 5-0 Eibar

After four league matches without scoring, Messi found the target four times against Eibar. It was the sixth time he had managed such a feat in his career (or seventh if you count the five he put past Bayer Leverkusen in a Champions League game in 2012). Interestingly, his last quadruple had also come against Eibar back in 2017 at Camp Nou, where all of his four-goal hauls have taken place. On this occasion, Messi notched three of his four strikes in the first half.

23 June 2020

La Liga, Matchday 31

Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

On the eve of his 33rd birthday, Messi set up Ivan Rakitic for the only goal of the game, in the process making his 250th assist in a Barcelona shirt. Then on 19 July, during the final matchday of La Liga, La Pulga provided his 21st assist of the season, breaking the previous record of 20 set by Xavi.

30 June 2020

La Liga, Matchday 33

Barcelona 2-2 Atletico Madrid

With his converted penalty, Messi notched up the 700th goal of his career (630 with Barça and 70 with Argentina), joining a select club containing Josef Bican, Romario, Pele, Ferenc Puskas, Gerd Muller and Cristiano Ronaldo. He would also end the season with 25 league goals, outranking Telmo Zarra to become the first player to win the Pichichi award seven times. In receiving the accolade for a fourth consecutive season, he also equalled the winning streaks of Alfredo Di Stefano and Hugo Sanchez.