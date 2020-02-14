×
Will Mexico’s Concacaf Champions League dominance continue in 2020?

Concacaf Champions League

Oceania aspirants buoyed after Hienghene breakthrough

OFC Champions League

Piette: It’s surreal having Thierry Henry as our coach

Concacaf Champions League

Latest News

16th June 1958: Harry Gregg, Northern Ireland's goalkeeper, fails to stop West Germany's Uwe Seeler scoring the equalising goal.

1958 FIFA World Cup™

When the holders faced heroic Harry
 Bin Salamat Tajeli #27 (L) of Singapore chases Nguyen Tien Linh #22 (R) of Vietnam

Qatar 2022

Rising Nguyen eyes big things with Vietnam
Sandra Žigić (Croatia) 

FIFA Ranking

Zigic: I’ve learned something from every country I’ve played in
Desiree Ellis, Head Coach of South Africa looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between South Africa and China PR.

Women's Football

Ellis: The past year has been a dream come true

A young Everton fan invades the pitch and runs towards Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin 

#WeLiveFootball

Fans' Favourites
Lindsey Horan is congratuled after scoring

World Football

The Week in Numbers
Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich gesticulates

World Football

The Week in Quotes
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks on 

Global Transfer Market Report

Big 5 account for 72 per cent of January 2020 spending
Argentina celebrates winning the U23 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament 

Men's Olympic Football Tournament

Argentina point way to Tokyo as Brazil follow
Max Emilov Popov and (2nd-R) Joksan Redona Tello of Complexity Gaming team are interviewed by (L) Spencer Owen and Julia Hardy (R)

FIFA eClub World Cup

Ten things we learned from the FIFA eClub World Cup
Papua New Guinea coach Flemming Serritslev watches on

Qatar 2022

Pacific ace Serritslev takes Fiji reins
Anstoß in ein neues Leben

#WeLiveFootball

Football used as a means for rehabilitation in Germany
Carly Lloyd and her teammates of USA hold the trophy 

Women's Olympic Football Tournament

USA and Canada's regional dominance continues
Latest Videos

Give every talent a chance 

Development

 Give every talent a chance 

Give every talent a ...

Give every talent a chance 

Friday, 14 Feb 2020

The FIFA Talent Development Programme aims to support member associations optimize their structures and/or set up a sustainable, long-term talent scouting and talent development approach.

© YouTube

FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 recap

FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

 FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 recap

FIFA eClub World Cup...

FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 recap

Sunday, 09 Feb 2020

Complexity Gaming triumphed in a dramatic finale at the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ in Milan to be named the leading club team on competitive EA SPORTS FIFA. The North American side, consisting of 'Joksan' and 'MaXe', edged Ellevens on penalties after the Final Showdown went to the third leg decider. Day Three promised excitement, tension, drama – and it did not disappoint. Take a look back at Sunday’s curtain-closer.

© YouTube

Tekkz: My top five skills

FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

 Tekkz: My top five skills

Tekkz: My top five s...

Tekkz: My top five skills

Friday, 07 Feb 2020

Some of the planet's best players will compete at the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 in Milan. If you need help improving your game, 'Tekkz' brings you his top five skill moves on EA SPORTS FIFA 20.

© YouTube

Day Two at the FIFA eClub World Cup

FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

 Day Two at the FIFA eClub World Cup

Day Two at the FIFA ...

Day Two at the FIFA eClub World Cup

Saturday, 08 Feb 2020

And then there were eight. Day Two at the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ ended with the culmination of the group stage and Round of 16 as the race to be crowned the best club team on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 went up another gear in Milan.

© YouTube

Day One at the FIFA eClub World Cup

FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

 Day One at the FIFA eClub World Cup

Day One at the FIFA ...

Day One at the FIFA eClub World Cup

Saturday, 08 Feb 2020

The race to be crowned the best club team on EA SPORTS FIFA began with a bang in Milan on Friday with 24 of the planet’s leading teams getting their FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ campaign underway. An action-packed curtain-raiser saw the completion of Rounds 1-3 of the group stage, which produced captivating 1v1 and 2v2 battles packed with tension, excitement and goals.

© YouTube

Jamie O’Doherty: Using FIFA eSports to help Australian wildfires survivors

FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

 Jamie O’Doherty: Using FIFA eSports to help Australian wildfires survivors

Jamie O’Doherty: Usi...

Jamie O’Doherty: Using FIFA eSports to help Australian wildfires survivors

Thursday, 06 Feb 2020

Jamie O'Doherty used the power of EA SPORTS FIFA to raise nearly $10,000 to support those affected by the bushfires that devastated Australia. This is his story.

© YouTube

Abdulaziz Alshehri: A Saudi Arabian FIFA eSports hero

FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

 Abdulaziz Alshehri: A Saudi Arabian FIFA eSports hero

Abdulaziz Alshehri: ...

Abdulaziz Alshehri: A Saudi Arabian FIFA eSports hero

Thursday, 06 Feb 2020

World Champion in 2015, Abdulaziz Alshehri is back on the big stage: The Saudi Arabian will compete at the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 for his team Redemption eSports. This is his story.

© YouTube

The FIFA eClub World Cup 2020

FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

 The FIFA eClub World Cup 2020

The FIFA eClub World...

The FIFA eClub World Cup 2020

Wednesday, 29 Jan 2020

The world’s best eFootball clubs and organisations meet at the FIFA eClub World Cup in their quest to become FIFA eClub World Cup champions. Launched in 2017, the competition is also part of the 2020 Global Series and one of the eight major competitive FIFA tournaments. FIFA’s official club team competition is back for the fourth time and the world’s best teams in competitive FIFA will compete for the title, battling it out against rivals in a unique format including 1v1 and 2v2 match-ups from 7 to 9 February.

Project African football to the top of the world

About FIFA

 Project African football to the top of the world

Project African foot...

Project African football to the top of the world

Saturday, 01 Feb 2020

Speaking at a historic seminar focused on the development of competitions and infrastructure in African football, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has outlined his wish to "project African football to the top of the world".

Mario Kempes visits FIFA Museum

1978 FIFA World Cup™

 Mario Kempes visits FIFA Museum

Mario Kempes visits ...

Mario Kempes visits FIFA Museum

Thursday, 30 Jan 2020

Take a look and see what happened when 1978 FIFA World Cup™ winner Mario Kempes went on a trip through football history.

© YouTube

Brazil and Spain crowned World Deaf Futsal champions

Development

 Brazil and Spain crowned World Deaf Futsal champions

Brazil and Spain cro...

Brazil and Spain crowned World Deaf Futsal champions

Wednesday, 22 Jan 2020

The fourth World Deaf Futsal Championship was held in Switzerland at the end of 2019. Spain clinched the men’s title and Brazil lifted the women’s trophy. The South Americans finished the tournament with six wins from as many matches, scoring 63 goals along the way while conceding just six. We spoke to three different participants. To better understand how the games are played. The challenges faced by the players. The relationship with the officials. And how the world can better support those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

© YouTube

Olivia Hancock: A mini activist on a mission

Women's Football

 Olivia Hancock: A mini activist on a mission

Olivia Hancock: A mi...

Olivia Hancock: A mini activist on a mission

Sunday, 19 Jan 2020

Meet Olivia, a brave young girl on a mission for women's equality in football. After being bullied for playing football at a very young age, she decided to take a stand for women's rights in the sport. From campaigning to doing charity work, this remarkable girl demonstrates every day, how young people have the power to change the world.

© YouTube

Official Emblem Launch | FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020

FIFA Futsal World Cup 2020

 Official Emblem Launch | FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020

Official Emblem Laun...

Official Emblem Launch | FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020

Monday, 13 Jan 2020

With nine months to go until the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020 kicks off, the Official Emblem for the tournament has been revealed.

© YouTube

Quartet make history at Paraguay 2019

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2019

 Quartet make history at Paraguay 2019

Quartet make history...

Quartet make history at Paraguay 2019

Friday, 10 Jan 2020

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup celebrated its tenth edition in 2019, when Paraguay had the honour of hosting the tournament. The landlocked South American nation made history by becoming the first country without a coastline to stage the sport’s flagship event.

© YouTube

RELIVE: CAF Awards 2019

Live Scores

 RELIVE: CAF Awards 2019

RELIVE: CAF Awards 2...

RELIVE: CAF Awards 2019

Tuesday, 07 Jan 2020

Relive both the red carpet coverage and ceremony of the CAF Awards 2019.

© YouTube

RELIVE: FIFA vs CAF legends match by the Pyramids

Live Scores

 RELIVE: FIFA vs CAF legends match by the Pyramids

RELIVE: FIFA vs CAF ...

RELIVE: FIFA vs CAF legends match by the Pyramids

Monday, 06 Jan 2020

A team each of FIFA Legends and CAF legends face off by the stunning Pyramids of Giza, Egypt, ahead of the CAF Awards 2019.

© YouTube

RELIVE: FIFA Legends talk in Cairo

Live Scores

 RELIVE: FIFA Legends talk in Cairo

RELIVE: FIFA Legends...

RELIVE: FIFA Legends talk in Cairo

Monday, 06 Jan 2020

Youri Djorkaeff, Mido, Clementine Toure and Laura Georges participated in the FIFA Legends Talk at Cairo University on Monday 6 January. The heralded quintet fielded questions from students and you can relive the Q&A via the video above.

© YouTube

A Nation's Story

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019™

 A Nation's Story

A Nation's Story

A Nation's Story

Tuesday, 31 Dec 2019

The slogan for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, was 'Dare to Shine.' One player, more than any other, did just that. A Nation’s Story’ takes you behind-the-scenes with some of the stars of USA's journey. Ellis. Ertz. Lavelle. Morgan. Rapinoe. On their quest for a 4th star.

© YouTube

Infantino looks back on an eventful 2019

About FIFA

 Infantino looks back on an eventful 2019

Infantino looks back...

Infantino looks back on an eventful 2019

Tuesday, 31 Dec 2019

FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks back on 2019, what he calls 'The Year of Women'. He labels the past 12 months this "because of everything that the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ meant for women’s football, but also thanks to the steps forward we took in terms of discussing equality, discrimination and the role of women in society."

© YouTube

Ellis & Wiegman re-live the 2019 FIFAWWC Final

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019™

 Ellis & Wiegman re-live the 2019 FIFAWWC Final

Ellis & Wiegman re-l...

Ellis & Wiegman re-live the 2019 FIFAWWC Final

Sunday, 29 Dec 2019

Jill Ellis and Sarina Wiegman look back at the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 Final together, giving a unique insight into the tactics and set-ups of the USA and Netherlands sides that contested 2019's showpiece match.

© YouTube

What were your 2019 football highlights?

Live Scores

 What were your 2019 football highlights?

What were your 2019 ...

What were your 2019 football highlights?

Sunday, 29 Dec 2019

2019 was a great year. Our Fan Movement members from all over the world have shared their football highlights. What were yours?

© YouTube

Marta's Impassioned World Cup Plea Inspires Generations

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019™

 Marta's Impassioned World Cup Plea Inspires Generations

Marta's Impassioned ...

Marta's Impassioned World Cup Plea Inspires Generations

Thursday, 26 Dec 2019

In honour of 2019, which some are calling ‘The Year of Women’s Football’, FIFA is proud to bring you #Sheroes - focusing on females with inspirational stories that fuse ‘The Beautiful Game’ and love. The eighth episode of our series and final of the year features superstar Brazil forward Marta, who produced two of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™'s most memorable moments: first by becoming the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer, then by delivering an iconic message during a post-match interview: 'The future of women's football is depending on YOU to survive.'

© YouTube

Inside the FIFA Club World Cup: Meeting Mo Salah’s Egyptian-Scouse Superfans

FIFA Club World Cup 2019

 Inside the FIFA Club World Cup: Meeting Mo Salah’s Egyptian-Scouse Superfans

Inside the FIFA Club...

Inside the FIFA Club World Cup: Meeting Mo Salah’s Egyptian-Scouse Superfans

Monday, 23 Dec 2019

For the second part of our FIFA Club World Cup series we headed to Cairo to meet the Egyptian Liverpool fans who’ve loved the Reds since before Mo Salah had kicked a ball - before returning to Doha in time for a truly special Club World Cup final.

© YouTube

FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019: The Film

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019

 FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019: The Film

FIFA U-17 World Cup ...

FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019: The Film

Monday, 23 Dec 2019

In November, Brazil hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the very first time. This film charts the tournament through the eyes, and words, of some of the next generation of stars.

© YouTube

Nabwire: Football was my stepping stone to a better life

Women's Football

 Nabwire: Football was my stepping stone to a better life

Nabwire: Football wa...

Nabwire: Football was my stepping stone to a better life

Sunday, 22 Dec 2019

Born in the slums of Nairobi, Kenya, Doreen Nabwire has been on a journey ever since. Her football ability took her to play professionally in Germany. It helped her family out of poverty. Now she is overseeing the development of football for girls and women in her homeland, trying to ensure they have the same opportunities and more. She is guided by a FIFA Leadership programme for women.

© YouTube

FIFA Tournaments

    Ellis recounts her journey to Banyana Banyana icon

    Desiree Ellis interview module background
    Women's Football

    "Each generation tries to make things better for the next"

    Desiree Ellis knows what is to thrive and excel. Just last month, she collected her second successive CAF Women’s Coach of the Year award, having led South Africa to their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup.

    But Ellis also knows what’s it like to struggle, and to suffer. Though she loved football from an early age, opportunities to play the game with other girls and young women were scarce.

    Having had to deal with persecution and ill-treatment in her pursuit simply playing football, plenty might have wondered whether it was worth the aggravation. But Ellis’s love for the game, and her fighter’s nature, propelled her to a distinguished playing career and onwards to even greater heights in the dugout.

    Now, with her latest trophy glistening on the mantelpiece and memories of that first Women’s World Cup still fresh, Ellis took time to talk with FIFA.com and reflect on the changes she's witnessed and the experiences that have stopped her in her tracks.

    Desiree Ellis wins African Women’s Coach of the Year

    The best part of the Women's World cup was when we came back to South Africa and saw the crowd that was waiting to congratulate and celebrate with us. That’s when I really got a lump in my throat because I realised fully the magnitude of what we had achieved.

    Desiree Ellis, Head Coach of South Africa
    Neymar envisages bright future as Seleção sights set high

    Neymar interview module background
    Neymar interview module background

    Brazil

    "Winning The Best award isn’t an obsession"

    The kid with cosmic artistry was making headlines as a 13-year-old.

    VIP treatment from Real Madrid tempted him, but Santos unleashed a counter-punch KO by offering a $470,000 signing-on fee and a fat salary for him to join their youth system.

    Pele, Romario and Robinho all predicted Neymar would become one of the world’s top players and, for around a decade, he has been. But as he turns 28 today, is the Mogi das Cruzes native in the form of his life?

    His figures since December’s start suggest so: 20 combined goals and assists in 11 appearances – ten of which were victories, the other a draw. – while one could make a 90-minute highlight reel of his indecipherable tricks.

    FIFA.com caught up with Neymar to discuss Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League chances, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and, of course, Brazil as their bid to land at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ approaches lift-off.

    Neymar Goal (Brazil-Mexico)

    The squad is more experienced, even though we have some youngsters. We have players who have been at two World Cups, like me for example. We’ve won, we’ve lost, we’ve had many positive and negative experiences, and we can help the youngsters with our experience.

    Neymar paying homage to Kobe Bryant
    Following a fantastic France, Roord eyes an Oranje Olympic adventure

    Jill Roord interview module background
    Jill Roord interview module background

    Women's Olympic Football Tournament

    "The Netherlands can beat everybody"

    ‘Every child should be ashamed when they see mummy’s tears.’

    Frans Bauer’s words, on his hit Als Een Moederhart Moet Huilen, were ones Jill Roord heard growing up. And adhered to. She escaped childhood innocent of making her mother weep. Then adolescence.

    But at the age of 22, Jill broke the code – and on a family holiday. Fortunately, her mother's tears were ones of joy by the banks of the river Seine. Chantal Roord had just watched her daughter rise from the bench and head home an 11th-hour winner against New Zealand in the Netherlands’ FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ opener.

    It was the goal that kick-started an Oranjeleeuwinnen carnival – vivacious singing and dancing in dressing rooms, those enrapturing Oranje Parades and a run to the Final. FIFA.com chatted to Roord about that hitherto career capstone in Le Havre, going from sub to starter for her country since France 2019, their Women’s Olympic Football Tournament hopes, Arsenal’s trophy chances and Vivianne Miedema.

    Arsenal's Jill Roord makes a sliding tackle on Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati

    We have a really cool squad. We all get along really well. After winning the EUROs, we really started believing that we were capable of a lot of things. We thought, ‘We have nothing to lose, let’s go out and show people that the EUROs was not just luck’.

    Jill Roord poses during a Netherlands portrait session ahead of France 2019
    FIFA/Coca-Cola
    World Ranking

    Defence the key as Belgium extend reign

    #1 Defence the key as Belgium extend reign

    • #1 BEL Belgium Pts. 1765
    • #2 FRA France Pts. 1733
    • #3 BRA Brazil Pts. 1712
    • #4 ENG England Pts. 1661
    • #5 URU Uruguay Pts. 1645
    • #6 CRO Croatia Pts. 1642

    Ranking Table

    Zigic: I’ve learned something from every country I’ve played in

    #52 Zigic: I’ve learned something from every country I’ve played in

    • #1 USA USA Pts. 2174
    • #2 GER Germany Pts. 2078
    • #3 NED Netherlands Pts. 2035
    • #4 FRA France Pts. 2033
    • #5 SWE Sweden Pts. 2022
    • #6 ENG England Pts. 2001

    Ranking Table

    FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2019
    FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2019

    FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2019

    The Football Law Annual Review initiative, which was launched in 2019 as part of FIFA’s drive towards greater transparency is designed to share the most important regulatory changes and decisions of the last year with representatives of national associations, leagues, clubs and players’ unions, as well as professionals in the legal field.

    Play Together. Bring Smiles.
    Play Together. Bring Smiles.

    THE FIFA FOUNDATION

    Play Together. Bring Smiles.

    As the world’s number one sport, football is uniquely placed to strengthen initiatives that can improve the lives of young people around the world.

    Latest Photos

    Visual Stories

    Complexity triumph in magnificent Milan

    FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

     Complexity triumph in magnificent Milan

    Complexity triumph i...

    Complexity triumph in magnificent Milan

    Monday, 10 Feb 2020

    Concacaf stars' Road to Tokyo 2020

    Olympic Football Tournaments 2020 - Women

     Concacaf stars' Road to Tokyo 2020

    Concacaf stars' Road...

    Concacaf stars' Road to Tokyo 2020

    Monday, 27 Jan 2020

    Farewell to El Guaje

    Live Scores

     Farewell to El Guaje

    Farewell to El Guaje

    Farewell to El Guaje

    Wednesday, 01 Jan 2020

    10 great tifos from 2019

    World Football

     10 great tifos from 2019

    10 great tifos from ...

    10 great tifos from 2019

    Monday, 30 Dec 2019

    Stars who said goodbye in 2019

    Live Scores

     Stars who said goodbye in 2019

    Stars who said goodb...

    Stars who said goodbye in 2019

    Sunday, 29 Dec 2019

    10 of the best matches of 2019

    Live Scores

     10 of the best matches of 2019

    10 of the best match...

    10 of the best matches of 2019

    Sunday, 29 Dec 2019

    12 national teams that surprised in 2019

    World Football

     12 national teams that surprised in 2019

    12 national teams th...

    12 national teams that surprised in 2019

    Saturday, 28 Dec 2019

    10 great stadium shots from 2019

    World Football

     10 great stadium shots from 2019

    10 great stadium sho...

    10 great stadium shots from 2019

    Saturday, 28 Dec 2019

    Belgium on top in 2019

    FIFA Ranking

     Belgium on top in 2019

    Belgium on top in 20...

    Belgium on top in 2019

    Sunday, 22 Dec 2019

    How to win a trip to Doha with #MyClubWCSmile

    FIFA Club World Cup 2019

     How to win a trip to Doha with #MyClubWCSmile

    How to win a trip to...

    How to win a trip to Doha with #MyClubWCSmile

    Saturday, 14 Dec 2019

    Madjer's perfect farewell

    FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2019

     Madjer's perfect farewell

    Madjer's perfect far...

    Madjer's perfect farewell

    Sunday, 01 Dec 2019

    Qatar 2019: Meet the contenders

    FIFA Club World Cup 2019

     Qatar 2019: Meet the contenders

    Qatar 2019: Meet the...

    Qatar 2019: Meet the contenders

    Monday, 25 Nov 2019

    Get to know the rules of beach soccer

    FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2019

     Get to know the rules of beach soccer

    Get to know the rule...

    Get to know the rules of beach soccer

    Friday, 22 Nov 2019

    Ten players to watch at the Beach Soccer World Cup

    FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2019

     Ten players to watch at the Beach Soccer World Cup

    Ten players to watch...

    Ten players to watch at the Beach Soccer World Cup

    Wednesday, 20 Nov 2019

    Brazil 2019 in review

    FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019

     Brazil 2019 in review

    Brazil 2019 in revie...

    Brazil 2019 in review

    Monday, 18 Nov 2019

    Brazil in focus

    FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019

     Brazil in focus

    Brazil in focus

    Brazil in focus

    Saturday, 16 Nov 2019

    Mexico in focus

    FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019

     Mexico in focus

    Mexico in focus

    Mexico in focus

    Friday, 15 Nov 2019

    Brazil 2019: The race for the adidas Golden Boot

    FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019

     Brazil 2019: The race for the adidas Golden Boot

    Brazil 2019: The rac...

    Brazil 2019: The race for the adidas Golden Boot

    Friday, 08 Nov 2019

    Family affairs in Brazil 2019

    FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019

     Family affairs in Brazil 2019

    Family affairs in Br...

    Family affairs in Brazil 2019

    Friday, 01 Nov 2019

    Brazil 2019: FIFA tournament players turned coaches

    FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019

     Brazil 2019: FIFA tournament players turned coaches

    Brazil 2019: FIFA to...

    Brazil 2019: FIFA tournament players turned coaches

    Wednesday, 30 Oct 2019

    Stars to follow at Brazil 2019

    FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019

     Stars to follow at Brazil 2019

    Stars to follow at B...

    Stars to follow at Brazil 2019

    Saturday, 26 Oct 2019

    #Sheroes

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2019™

     #Sheroes

    #Sheroes

    #Sheroes

    Tuesday, 08 Oct 2019

    The Best 2019: Download your favourite women's star

    The Best FIFA Football Awards™

     The Best 2019: Download your favourite women's star

    The Best 2019: Downl...

    The Best 2019: Download your favourite women's star

    Tuesday, 01 Oct 2019

    The Best 2019: Download your favourite men's star

    The Best FIFA Football Awards™

     The Best 2019: Download your favourite men's star

    The Best 2019: Downl...

    The Best 2019: Download your favourite men's star

    Monday, 30 Sep 2019

    Focus on

    Mental health takes centre stage in England
    Mental health takes centre stage in England

    England

    England

    The Football Association

    Mental health takes centre stage in England

    FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking

    Men's Ranking #4

    Women's Ranking #6

