Desiree Ellis knows what is to thrive and excel. Just last month, she collected her second successive CAF Women’s Coach of the Year award, having led South Africa to their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup.
But Ellis also knows what’s it like to struggle, and to suffer. Though she loved football from an early age, opportunities to play the game with other girls and young women were scarce.
Having had to deal with persecution and ill-treatment in her pursuit simply playing football, plenty might have wondered whether it was worth the aggravation. But Ellis’s love for the game, and her fighter’s nature, propelled her to a distinguished playing career and onwards to even greater heights in the dugout.
Now, with her latest trophy glistening on the mantelpiece and memories of that first Women’s World Cup still fresh, Ellis took time to talk with FIFA.com and reflect on the changes she's witnessed and the experiences that have stopped her in her tracks.
The best part of the Women's World cup was when we came back to South Africa and saw the crowd that was waiting to congratulate and celebrate with us. That’s when I really got a lump in my throat because I realised fully the magnitude of what we had achieved.
The kid with cosmic artistry was making headlines as a 13-year-old.
VIP treatment from Real Madrid tempted him, but Santos unleashed a counter-punch KO by offering a $470,000 signing-on fee and a fat salary for him to join their youth system.
Pele, Romario and Robinho all predicted Neymar would become one of the world’s top players and, for around a decade, he has been. But as he turns 28 today, is the Mogi das Cruzes native in the form of his life?
His figures since December’s start suggest so: 20 combined goals and assists in 11 appearances – ten of which were victories, the other a draw. – while one could make a 90-minute highlight reel of his indecipherable tricks.
FIFA.com caught up with Neymar to discuss Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League chances, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and, of course, Brazil as their bid to land at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ approaches lift-off.
The squad is more experienced, even though we have some youngsters. We have players who have been at two World Cups, like me for example. We’ve won, we’ve lost, we’ve had many positive and negative experiences, and we can help the youngsters with our experience.
‘Every child should be ashamed when they see mummy’s tears.’
Frans Bauer’s words, on his hit Als Een Moederhart Moet Huilen, were ones Jill Roord heard growing up. And adhered to. She escaped childhood innocent of making her mother weep. Then adolescence.
But at the age of 22, Jill broke the code – and on a family holiday. Fortunately, her mother's tears were ones of joy by the banks of the river Seine. Chantal Roord had just watched her daughter rise from the bench and head home an 11th-hour winner against New Zealand in the Netherlands’ FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ opener.
It was the goal that kick-started an Oranjeleeuwinnen carnival – vivacious singing and dancing in dressing rooms, those enrapturing Oranje Parades and a run to the Final. FIFA.com chatted to Roord about that hitherto career capstone in Le Havre, going from sub to starter for her country since France 2019, their Women’s Olympic Football Tournament hopes, Arsenal’s trophy chances and Vivianne Miedema.
We have a really cool squad. We all get along really well. After winning the EUROs, we really started believing that we were capable of a lot of things. We thought, ‘We have nothing to lose, let’s go out and show people that the EUROs was not just luck’.
