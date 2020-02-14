ELLIS

Women's Football

Desiree Ellis knows what is to thrive and excel. Just last month, she collected her second successive CAF Women’s Coach of the Year award, having led South Africa to their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup.

But Ellis also knows what’s it like to struggle, and to suffer. Though she loved football from an early age, opportunities to play the game with other girls and young women were scarce.

Having had to deal with persecution and ill-treatment in her pursuit simply playing football, plenty might have wondered whether it was worth the aggravation. But Ellis’s love for the game, and her fighter’s nature, propelled her to a distinguished playing career and onwards to even greater heights in the dugout.

Now, with her latest trophy glistening on the mantelpiece and memories of that first Women’s World Cup still fresh, Ellis took time to talk with FIFA.com and reflect on the changes she's witnessed and the experiences that have stopped her in her tracks.