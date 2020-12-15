The Best FIFA Football Awards will take place as a virtual event on 17 December

Watch the event unfold with live streams on various platforms

Keep updated on FIFA.com, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

It is that time of the year again when world football's elite are recognised at The Best FIFA Football Awards™. And while the awards this year will be a virtual event, football fans across the world can still stay up-to-date with all the news as it happens.

Follow the action live on FIFA.com, FIFA’s YouTube channel or Facebook when the event commences at 19:00 CET on Thursday 17 December.

Reshmin Chowdhury and Ruud Gullit will host the virtual TV show broadcast from the Home of FIFA in Zurich. Gullit needs little introduction to football fans as a former captain of Netherlands and AC Milan, while Chowdhury - like the Dutchman himself - has experience hosting football’s premier awards event. She is a highly respected multilingual English sports journalist and broadcaster who works for BT Sport, talkSPORT and the BBC.