The Best FIFA Football Awards™

The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Thursday 17 December 2020

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Follow The Best with FIFA Digital

15 Dec 2020

  • The Best FIFA Football Awards will take place as a virtual event on 17 December
  • Watch the event unfold with live streams on various platforms
  • Keep updated on FIFA.com, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

It is that time of the year again when world football's elite are recognised at The Best FIFA Football Awards™. And while the awards this year will be a virtual event, football fans across the world can still stay up-to-date with all the news as it happens.

Follow the action live on FIFA.com, FIFA’s YouTube channel or Facebook when the event commences at 19:00 CET on Thursday 17 December.

Reshmin Chowdhury and Ruud Gullit will host the virtual TV show broadcast from the Home of FIFA in Zurich. Gullit needs little introduction to football fans as a former captain of Netherlands and AC Milan, while Chowdhury - like the Dutchman himself - has experience hosting football’s premier awards event. She is a highly respected multilingual English sports journalist and broadcaster who works for BT Sport, talkSPORT and the BBC.

This year's awards

FIFA will hand out prizes in the following categories in the 2020 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player
The Best FIFA Men’s Player
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World11
FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World11
FIFA Fair Play Award
FIFA Puskás Award
FIFA Fan Award

Recommended Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus (R) celebrates with his team-mate Federico Bernardeschi after scoring his second goal on his second penalty kick during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and Juventus Fc at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on December 13, 2020 in Genoa, Italy. 

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Mixed weekend for The Best contenders

14 Dec 2020

4 The Best Trophys Trophy of The Best of FIFA during the Spanish League (La Liga) football match played between Real Madrid and CA Osasuna 

The Best FIFA Football Awards

FIFA legends discuss The Best finalists

14 Dec 2020

FIFA Puskás Award

FIFA Puskás Award

The FIFA Puskás Award in numbers

12 Dec 2020

The FIFA Best Football Awards Trophy

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Finalists announced for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020

11 Dec 2020