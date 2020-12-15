The Best FIFA Football Awards
Follow The Best with FIFA Digital
15 Dec 2020
- The Best FIFA Football Awards will take place as a virtual event on 17 December
- Watch the event unfold with live streams on various platforms
- Keep updated on FIFA.com, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
It is that time of the year again when world football's elite are recognised at The Best FIFA Football Awards™. And while the awards this year will be a virtual event, football fans across the world can still stay up-to-date with all the news as it happens.
Follow the action live on FIFA.com, FIFA’s YouTube channel or Facebook when the event commences at 19:00 CET on Thursday 17 December.
Reshmin Chowdhury and Ruud Gullit will host the virtual TV show broadcast from the Home of FIFA in Zurich. Gullit needs little introduction to football fans as a former captain of Netherlands and AC Milan, while Chowdhury - like the Dutchman himself - has experience hosting football’s premier awards event. She is a highly respected multilingual English sports journalist and broadcaster who works for BT Sport, talkSPORT and the BBC.
This year's awards
FIFA will hand out prizes in the following categories in the 2020 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards:
The Best FIFA Women’s Player
The Best FIFA Men’s Player
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World11
FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World11
FIFA Fair Play Award
FIFA Puskás Award
FIFA Fan Award