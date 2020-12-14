Sarah Bouhaddi is a finalist for The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper

The Lyon stalwart had lobbied for the creation of the prize

"Sometimes female keepers get too much criticism," she tells FIFA.com

When The Best FIFA Football Awards™ were announced in 2017 and 2018, Sarah Bouhaddi made her feelings very clear to us on Twitter. "Shame there's no prize for the best women's keeper," wrote the Lyon player. A year later, she sent us a different message, this time celebrating the launch of The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper.

"It wasn't particularly important for me as much as it was for all women keepers in general," Bouhaddi told FIFA.com now, having been named one of three finalists for this year's award. "We do the same job as the men and I thought it was a shame not to highlight us in the same way. Especially as our position has been going through a fantastic evolution and that now there are great goalkeepers in women's football.

"Today, it's more obvious to see the impact keepers can have on the performances of a team. That's evolved quite a lot in the last ten years and more is expected of us these days. Personally, I try to participate as much as possible in my team's play and to give my team-mates the best possible support."

Bouhaddi's quality on the ball was praised recently by Camille Abily in an interview with FIFA.com. Her former team-mate, now assistant coach at Lyon, also mentioned how "she likes to play the ball at times when she could be a little more direct", before stressing that it's "just a minor fault and one she's all but eliminated from her game".

"I remain a ball player at heart," said Bouhaddi. "But I do try to limit that as much as possible on the pitch because there are risks you can't take if you want to avoid causing yourself problems.

"I can still improve my ability on the ball, even if I don't think people realise how much I get called upon. I doubt there are many women's goalkeepers who touch the ball more than 50 times per match. That's one of my qualities and at the same time it's the thing I'm most often criticised for."