FIFA Legends

PURPOSE

FIFA Legends is the way by which FIFA recognises all those who have achieved something significant in the game of football, taking into account respective achievements linked to domestic and international careers. In total, there are over 7,000 footballers and coaches who can call themselves FIFA Legends. Leading by example is vital in football and the stars who have inspired millions of fans in the past can make a difference as role models for future generations. To that end, more than 800 FIFA Legends have already participated in activities to convey positive messages to the global football community.

FIFA Legends activity

FIFA and Concacaf join over 150 executives at a football business event at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City
FIFA World Cup 2026™
Football business event highlights commercial opportunities in Mexico on the road to the FIFA World Cup 26™
8 Feb 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: A detailed view of FIFA World Cup 26 Winner's Trophy prior to the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA World Cup 2026™
FIFA Legends Wanchope and Gardner expect expanded FIFA World Cup™ to be gamechanger for Concacaf region
31 Jan 2024
FIFA Legend Claude Makelele takes a selfie with children at Bloomsbury Football
FIFA Foundation
FIFA Foundation-supported youngsters meet FIFA Legends in London
14 Jan 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 21: FIFA Legends Gilberto Silva (L), Alessandro Del Piero (C) and Kaka during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 on December 21, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
No Discrimination
FIFA Legends support anti-discrimination initiatives at FIFA Football Summit
21 Dec 2023
Beyond Greatness™ Community Football Tournament
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Five more FIFA Legends to grace the Sydney Opera House Forecourt
18 Aug 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - APRIL 21: Juan Pablo Sorín during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 Draw at HoF, Home of FIFA on April 21, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Football Unites the World
Juan Pablo Sorin anticipating a passionate Argentina 2023™️
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - APRIL 21: FIFA Legend David Trezeguet during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 Draw at HoF, Home of FIFA on April 21, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Football Unites the World
David Trezeguet talks Argentinian passion
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: A group photo during the WAFF Women Amputee Football event during the 73rd FIFA Congress at Kigali Pelé Stadium at Kigali Pelé Stadium on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Congress 2023
FIFA President pledges future support for Amputee footballers
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: Young footballers during an event as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Canal Olympia on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Rwanda
FIFA Legends pay visit to the UMURI Foundation in Kigali
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: A group photo during FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools launches in Rwanda
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 26: FIFA Legends (L-R) Geremi, Special Advisor Football to FIFA President Youri Djorkaeff, Alessandro Del Piero and Houssine Kharja during a Legends Hospital visit at Hôpital Robert Debré on February 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Legends
FIFA Legends bring smiles to faces on Paris hospital visit

Who are we?

FIFA Legend status is earned by players and coaches meeting any of the following criteria:

  • FIFA World Cup & FIFA Women´s World Cup winners.

  • Outstanding contribution to a FIFA World Cup or FIFA Women´s World Cup. Defined by being a recipient of individual awards in either tournament; those who have played in more than two final tournaments; those who have played more than 10 matches; those who have scored more than five goals, or those who have kept five or more clean sheets.

  • Other FIFA tournament winners, such as the FIFA Confederations Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA U-20 World Cup, FIFA U-17 World Cup (men’s & women’s youth editions);

  • Recipient of official FIFA awards (FIFA Player of the Year, The Best Player/Coach/Goalkeeper, FIFA FIFPro World XI).

  • Recipient of awards at continental and national levels.

  • Outstanding career at national team level (continental champion; more than 100 caps; national team record holder).

  • Outstanding career at club level (continental champion: multiple domestic league champion; multiple individual awards at domestic club level; domestic club record holders)

How can FIFA Legends inspire the world?

  • Participate in projects or activities that positively promote the game around the world.

  • Promote competitions and events, particularly related to youth and women´s football.

  • Actively engage with fans globally.

  • Take part in activities to demonstrate football’s power as a tool for social inclusion.

Learn more about the Legends:

FIFA Foundation visits Guatemala
ORGANISATION
FIFA Foundation in Guatemala to prepare assistance
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA legends pose for a photo during the Legends Think Tank Meeting prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards at London Marriott Hotel County Hall on September 23, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
SOCIAL IMPACT
An interactive session for FIFA Legends
KOLKATA, INDIA - OCTOBER 06: FIFA Legend Michel Salgado plays the 'header bin challenge' with players of Mexico during a FIFA Ethics Workshop ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 tournament in Kolkata, India. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA U-17 WORLD CUP INDIA 2017™
Ethics workshops combine fun, education for U-17s
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 27: Carles Puyol visits Saint Peterburg stadium before FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 on February 27, 2017 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
SOCIAL IMPACT
Puyol: I want to give back to society what football has given me