PURPOSE
FIFA Legends is the way by which FIFA recognises all those who have achieved something significant in the game of football, taking into account respective achievements linked to domestic and international careers. In total, there are over 7,000 footballers and coaches who can call themselves FIFA Legends. Leading by example is vital in football and the stars who have inspired millions of fans in the past can make a difference as role models for future generations. To that end, more than 800 FIFA Legends have already participated in activities to convey positive messages to the global football community.
FIFA Legends activity
Who are we?
FIFA Legend status is earned by players and coaches meeting any of the following criteria:
FIFA World Cup & FIFA Women´s World Cup winners.
Outstanding contribution to a FIFA World Cup or FIFA Women´s World Cup. Defined by being a recipient of individual awards in either tournament; those who have played in more than two final tournaments; those who have played more than 10 matches; those who have scored more than five goals, or those who have kept five or more clean sheets.
Other FIFA tournament winners, such as the FIFA Confederations Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA U-20 World Cup, FIFA U-17 World Cup (men’s & women’s youth editions);
Recipient of official FIFA awards (FIFA Player of the Year, The Best Player/Coach/Goalkeeper, FIFA FIFPro World XI).
Recipient of awards at continental and national levels.
Outstanding career at national team level (continental champion; more than 100 caps; national team record holder).
Outstanding career at club level (continental champion: multiple domestic league champion; multiple individual awards at domestic club level; domestic club record holders)
How can FIFA Legends inspire the world?
Participate in projects or activities that positively promote the game around the world.
Promote competitions and events, particularly related to youth and women´s football.
Actively engage with fans globally.
Take part in activities to demonstrate football’s power as a tool for social inclusion.