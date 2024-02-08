FIFA Legends is the way by which FIFA recognises all those who have achieved something significant in the game of football, taking into account respective achievements linked to domestic and international careers. In total, there are over 7,000 footballers and coaches who can call themselves FIFA Legends. Leading by example is vital in football and the stars who have inspired millions of fans in the past can make a difference as role models for future generations. To that end, more than 800 FIFA Legends have already participated in activities to convey positive messages to the global football community.