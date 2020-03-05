Focus on cultural exchange at Autonama

All kinds of players, from earnest amateurs to not-quite-pros

"The pitch is a great place to clear your head, shout and let it all out"

Football and literature: at first glance, it might appear that those two topics have little in common. But look a little closer and you can see an unmistakable similarity.

"The drama that you get in a match can, to a certain extent, be compared with how literary works are constructed," explained Philipp Reinartz from the German National Team of Authors (Autonama) in an interview with FIFA.com. "Last week, everyone was talking about Bayern versus Chelsea as the Munich Champions League final rematch. In terms of the high points, the showdown and the drama, you could make that straight into a film or a book without having to change anything," he added.

Autonama was founded in 2005 by German author and script-writer Thomas Brussig. Since then, the writers in jerseys have gone on to win the Ruhrlit Cup 2010 which was the fourth hosting of the European Championships for national teams of authors. In 2008 they also published a collection of texts entitled 'Fighting for the title ('Titelkampf').

Reinartz himself has only been part of the team since 2014 and as such cannot tell us much about the original ideal behind the concept, but he has certainly had some exciting times in recent years. There have been official international matches, with a former professional coach there to get the most out of them.

"Otto Rehhagel was at the most recent book fair for example," said Reinartz, who hails from Freiburg. "For me at least that was an absolute highlight. The matches are often held around book fairs and supported by the DFB (German football association) cultural foundation, and we even get to walk out in the stadium with mascots. For amateur players like us, it’s an incredible feeling when kids come up to us and ask us for our autographs because they think that we’re important players."