FIFA Anti-Doping Report 2023 published

FIFA published its Anti-Doping Report 2023 today, which covers FIFA’s efforts in the area from 1 January to 31 December 2023. The report provides a quantitative overview of the testing procedures, while including further information about educational activities and further anti-doping support. In 2023, the anti-doping programme mainly focused on the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, which saw an unprecedented increase in the number of tests carried out per participating team, with the 860 in- and out-of-competition tests conducted.

FIFA also expanded its testing capacities into the 2023 editions of the FIFA youth tournaments (the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ and the FIFA U-20 World Cup™), by stepping up out-of-competition doping control testing and introducing dry-blood spot testing also at the youth level. Over the full year, FIFA’s testing efforts concluded in a total of 1,592 doping control tests across seven competitions, amounting to a total of 2,616 samples collected and which were analysed by 13 laboratories worldwide accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Out of the samples collected, only one resulted in an adverse analytical finding, justified by a valid therapeutic use exemption. Another key aspect of FIFA’s anti-doping programme was the collaboration with all the confederations through workshops and educational initiatives to enhance the anti-doping measures at their respective tournaments. A particularly noteworthy example of this assistance is that FIFA signed a new agreement with Concacaf in 2023 to expand its programme. This has already resulted in eight times more doping control tests across Concacaf competitions compared to 2022. Through its ongoing collaboration with National Anti-Doping Organizations, FIFA provided additional educational support and enhanced local anti-doping infrastructure. Anti-doping is one of FIFA’s central pillars to ensure that the game of football remains about sporting excellence, passion and team spirit. Click HERE to download the full report.