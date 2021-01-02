FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021

The FIFA Futsal World Cup™ will kick off in Lithuania on 12 September 2021. The tournament was originally due to be held exactly a year earlier, meaning that anticipation in the host country is now building up to fever pitch. We spoke to Lithuanian futsal captain Justinas Zagurskas about the World Cup in particular and sport in general.

On the futsal community in Lithuania...

"Futsal in our country is not professional – it’s more semi-professional. The FIFA Futsal World Cup has given futsal teams and players a boost when it comes to achieving professional status. You can feel it among the teams and players when there are call-ups to the national squad – we all come to work, not to have a break. I think that the Lithuanian futsal community is growing and that this won’t stop after the World Cup – it will continue to grow."

How has the FIFA Futsal World Cup changed the image of futsal in Lithuania?

"We’ve got more media attention in recent times and more call-ups to the national squad. We’ve had intensive preparations and everyone was looking forward to this World Cup, so it’s a shame that the tournament had to be postponed to the following year due to the current situation. Feelings are still positive however and we’re all motivated and ready to give it everything we’ve got."

What made you take up futsal?

"When I was younger, I played football but I had a few health problems which prevented me from carrying on, so I swapped to futsal. I’d played futsal from time to time when I was a kid and we even won the championship when I was at school. I was always fascinated by futsal when I was young and started playing at a higher level when I was 16. What I like about futsal is that it’s a fast, dynamic sport with a lot of goals and tactical variations at set pieces. That really fascinated me and once I started, I couldn’t stop."

What kind of experience have you picked up playing against top European futsal clubs?

"When you play teams like Inter, Barcelona or Tyumen, it’s a unique experience. Top-quality opposition like them will be at the World Cup as well, and that will give us even more experience. It will help us deal with the stress and the excitement when we play against tough opponents. Playing top clubs will help us prepare better for the forthcoming World Cup. We’ve obviously all working hard and the coach has told us not to be afraid ahead of any of the matches, since our opponents are merely human as well. Anything can happen, especially if we’re all focused on giving everything we’ve got. We’ve had good results but there’s still room for improvement. Matches like these have shown us what we still need to improve, both as players and the coaches. The two games that we won in a row were historic. It wasn’t just the results – we showed character and we reaped the rewards of the hard work that we’d done in training. It was definitely a real confidence-booster for all of us. Every player’s now focused and we’ll be well prepared heading into the tournament."