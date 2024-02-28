Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™ Confederations ranking

Clubs qualified for inaugural Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ in 2025

Last update:
28 February 2024, 09:40 AM

Qualified as Continental champions

The below clubs represent winners of each confederation’s premier club competition between 2021 and 2024. (For the UEFA Champions League, this relates to winners between 2020-21 and 2023-24 seasons).

Palmeiras

CONMEBOLBrazil

Manchester City FC

UEFAEngland

Flamengo

CONMEBOLBrazil

Al Ahly SC

CAFEgypt

Real Madrid

UEFASpain

Al Hilal

AFCSaudi Arabia

Wydad Athletic Club

CAFMorocco

Chelsea

UEFAEngland

Fluminense FC

CONMEBOLBrazil

Urawa Reds

AFCJapan

Club León

ConcacafMexico

Monterrey

ConcacafMexico

Seattle Sounders

ConcacafUSA

Qualified via ranking

The below represents clubs that have mathematically qualified through their confederations club ranking during the same four-year period (2021-2024).

Bayern München

UEFAGermany

Paris Saint-Germain FC

UEFAFrance

Internazionale

UEFAItaly

Porto

UEFAPortugal

Benfica

UEFAPortugal

Auckland City FC

OFCAotearoa New Zealand
Qualification mechanism

With the objective of ensuring the highest quality possible based on sporting criteria over the most recent four seasons, starting from the group stage of the confederation’s relevant premier club competition, and incentivising the result of every game in the respective tournament, the following methodology for the new standard ranking was approved:

  • 3 points for a win

  • 1 point for a draw

  • 3 points for progress to each stage of the competition

In the case of European clubs, given that three full seasons and a full group stage of the fourth season of the UEFA Champions League have already been completed, and since UEFA has an existing club coefficient system, the pre-existing methodology principles for the purpose of calculating the UEFA club coefficient in relation to matches in the UEFA Champions League only will be exceptionally applied to determine the ranking of European clubs for the Mundial de Clubes FIFA™. The approved methodology for the ranking of European teams is therefore as follows:

  • 2 points for a win

  • 1 point for a draw

  • 4 points for qualification for the group stage

  • 5 points for qualification for the round of 16

  • 1 point for progress to each stage of the competition thereafter

Available slots

AFC: 4 CAF: 4 Concacaf: 4 CONMEBOL: 6 OFC: 1 UEFA: 12 Host country: 1

Qualification criteria

Confederations with > 4 slots

  • Champions of the confederation’s relevant premier club competition

  • Clubs with best Ranking within the Confederation

Confederations with 4 slots

  • Champions of the confederation’s relevant premier club competition

  • Only if there are repeated champions of the confederation’s relevant premier club competition, clubs with best Ranking within the Confederation

Confederations with < 4 slots

  • Clubs with best Ranking within the Confederation among the champions of the confederation’s relevant premier club competition

Additional criteria

  • A cap of two clubs per country is applied to the access list with the exception in case more than two clubs from the same country win the confederation’s premier club competition over the four-year period.

  • Host country slot allocation details will be communicated in due course

  • In case of a tie, the criteria are: 1) Best individual result achieved during the qualifying period 2) Most recent best result 3) Best goal difference 4) Most goals scored

Disclaimer

  • In case of matches not being played (e.g. if a club is disqualified), points are awarded for the result of that match according to the decisions taken by the corresponding Confederation. If the match or matches result in a club progressing to the next stage of the competition, points for reaching that stage are awarded in line with the ranking qualification mechanism.

  • Clubs will be marked as active once they have a guaranteed spot in the first relevant stage of the competition, provided that the competition has started.

  • Points for reaching a stage are awarded in the following cases: - Reaching group stage, points as awarded when matches have been scheduled; - Reaching the first knock-out round after group stage, points are awarded based on standings table at the end of group stage; - reaching next knock-out rounds, points are awarded when the winner of the matchup is known.

  • Ranking is not updated in real time. Validation process occurs after every matchday and after a draw.