FIFA launches online tool to track race to Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™

FIFA has launched an intuitive online club ranking tool to keep fans up to date as they watch their teams’ progress in the exciting race to reach the inaugural Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ in 2025. The tool will serve not only as a reference point for supporters, but also media and other stakeholders. It charts which teams around the world have qualified or are still in the running to be one of the 32 sides that will take part in the competition, which will be staged in the United States. The tool, available on FIFA.com, features seven unique sections. The central section features all teams that have qualified for the tournament either as continental champions or those who have clinched their place via the ranking pathway. Branching off the main page, the remaining six sections are each dedicated to one of FIFA’s six confederations, giving users the opportunity to take a deep dive into the qualifying status of clubs within each region. The tool also shows how clubs qualify, as well as the available slots, the qualification criteria for each confederation, and other additional aspects of the intriguing contest to be part of football history by being among the teams at the first Mundial de Clubes FIFA between 15 June and 13 July 2025. Further information about the Mundial de Clubes FIFA will be announced throughout 2024, including the trophy, host cities, tournament brand, and draw. The clubs that have already qualified for the first edition of the Mundial de Clubes FIFA are: