Tender processes open for media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia

Invitations to tender (ITT) launched for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™

ITTs issued for six nations in Central and Eastern Europe for next two men’s tournaments

Upcoming FIFA World Cups will be first to feature 48 teams

FIFA has launched invitations to tender (ITT) for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia. The FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the 23rd edition of the competition and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA. With a record 48 teams, 16 Host Cities and three Host Countries, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the world through football in June and July 2026.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup™ will feature an extra 16 teams, 48 participating teams, offering a greater chance for countries from Central and Eastern Europe to qualify than ever before. UEFA will benefit from three additional direct slots, taking its total allocation from 13 to 16 teams. Like the 2026 edition, the FIFA World Cup 2030™ will feature 48 teams, and will generate enormous excitement across the globe. The FIFA Council unanimously agreed in October 2023 that, subject to the completion of a successful bidding process and subsequent approval of the FIFA Congress in 2024, the sole candidacy for FIFA World Cup 2030™ will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain.

Additionally, the FIFA Council agreed to host three FIFA World Cup 2030™ matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay as part of a unique centenary celebration to mark one hundred years since the first FIFA World Cup™ took place.

The tender process will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, which are best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments to fulfil FIFA’s objective of reaching the widest possible audience, while providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans. Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the relevant ITT(s) by emailing the address(es) below for the territory or territories of interest: Bulgaria: bulgaria-media-rights@fifa.org Czechia: czechia-media-rights@fifa.org Hungary: hungary-media-rights@fifa.org Romania: romania-media-rights@fifa.org Moldova: moldova-media-rights@fifa.org Slovakia: slovakia-media-rights@fifa.org The bid submission deadline is 10:00am CET on Tuesday, 16 April 2024. Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, including through the FIFA Forward programme.