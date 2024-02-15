Dubai Design District (d3) gears up for football frenzy with 12th FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™

Dubai Design District (d3) joins up as Tournament Supporter

16 international teams will battle it out from 15-25 February 2024

Football fans rejoice – the electrifying sporting extravaganza FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE Dubai 2024™ will kick off its 12th edition in Dubai from 15 to 25 February 2024. The highly anticipated tournament will challenge 16 teams to battle it out for glory at Dubai Design District (d3), bringing a sporty touch to the global creative ecosystem.

Returning to the emirate for the second time since 2009, the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ will see players from Argentina, the United States, Japan, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East go head-to-head for the championship trophy. Fans can witness thrilling displays of speed, agility, and control across 32 action-packed matches at a purpose-built 3,500-seat stadium and a dedicated fan zone to energise the atmosphere.

Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer at FIFA, said: "We are delighted to welcome d3 Dubai Design District as a Tournament Supporter for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024™. We’re excited to bring the tournament back to Dubai, after a fantastic edition in 2009, and enjoy everything the emirate has to offer. Thanks to d3 - their commitment adds a new dimension to the tournament, and we look forward to an exceptional event in the heart of Dubai."

“We are truly looking forward to hosting the 12th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup at Dubai Design District, folding the energy and vibrancy of sports into our world of creativity and design. It is a point of pride to see the event return to our dynamic city, a sign of our global visibility, and I have no doubt it will be a highlight in Dubai’s event calendar,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3) – part of TECOM Group.