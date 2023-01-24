FIFA makes new women's football digital marketing course available to Member Associations

Coinciding with International Women’s Day, FIFA has released a new course to support representatives in each of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations in improving and enhancing their digital marketing initiatives. The course, available free to digital, marketing, media and communications representatives within all of FIFA’s Member Associations, supports stakeholders in establishing or improving their digital presence in the world of women’s football.

Divided into three modules, the course features interviews with industry leaders, a variety of global case studies and expert advice and learnings on a range of digital topics. Developed with input and support from FIFA Member Associations Australia, Belgium, Jordan, Mexico, Norway, and Spain, the course seeks to equip football stakeholders with tools and strategies to effectively communicate the compelling stories and achievements that are in abundance in women’s football. The course emphasises strategic content creation, dynamic fan engagement and the utilisation of data-driven marketing techniques. Through these approaches, it aims to support member associations to advance how women’s football is showcased, interacted with, and celebrated online.

FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, Dame Sarai Bareman, believes the resources, available via FIFA Digital Skills, will be beneficial to FIFA’s members, especially those at the early stages of communicating and promoting women’s football via digital methods and tactics. “The new Women’s Football Digital Marketing course will be an important resource for our Member Associations,” Bareman said. “Case studies are the most significant learning opportunities we possess. If you’re tackling challenges in growing women’s football, know that there are precedents of similar obstacles others have overcome from which we can draw valuable lessons. Although our members compete on the pitch, they must rally behind each other off the pitch to grow women’s football collectively.” FIFA launched FIFA Digital Skills, an educational programme designed to develop the expertise of professionals in the global football community on all things digital, in November 2022. Since its launch, representatives from 169 of FIFA’s Member Associations have utilised the platform, obtaining insights and inspiration to improve their digital skills.