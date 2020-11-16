Indigenous Football Week was created to help open up pathways

Six indigenous Australians have represented the Matildas

Shadeene Evans and Jada Whyman chasing Green and Gold dream for 2023

Indigenous Australians' passion for sport is long and deep-rooted. Several sources refer to ball games being played by indigenous inhabitants of the land prior to the existence of codified football Down Under.

The first Australian sporting representatives to travel overseas were, quite remarkably, a team of indigenous cricketers who visited England in 1868.

Aboriginal Australians have also figured in pivotal moments in the nation’s football story. Notably, Harry Williams represented the Socceroos at their FIFA World Cup™ debut in 1974.

Kyah Simon scored the goals which secured the Matildas a first win over European opposition at the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ back in 2011. Four years later, Simon scored the winner against Brazil as Australia won their first knockout-stage match at the tournament, while at the other end, athletic goalkeeper Lydia Williams – daughter of a Noongar tribal elder – kept Marta and Co at bay.

Australian football’s interaction with the indigenous community is still not as strong as it can be – several other sports boast a larger pro-rata participation rate – but one man continues to help redress that historical imbalance.

John Moriarty resembles something of a father figure for Australia’s indigenous football fraternity. Born in an isolated part of the Northern Territory, Moriarty has seen his life story take some unlikely turns, including being the first indigenous Australian to be selected for the national team, only for the 1960 matches to be cancelled. Away from football, a passion for art led to several Qantas planes decorated in eye-catching Aboriginal motifs.

But the greatest passion for this sprightly 82-year-old is enhancing opportunities for young indigenous footballers. The key conduit for that ambition is the John Moriarty Foundation (JMF).