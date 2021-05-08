Draw for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers takes place on 10 May

The competition will double as qualifying for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup

Three years ago, Nigeria beat Thembi Kgatlana’s South Africa in the final It was with a mix of satisfaction and disappointment that South Africa concluded the last CAF Africa Women’s Cup of Nations three years ago. In reaching the final of the continental contest, they had also achieved a maiden qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, but for the fifth time in their history, they fell at the last hurdle, losing out to Nigeria (0-0, 4-3 on penalties). “We’ll get the rub of the green eventually,” Thembi Kgatlana, top scorer and recipient of the Player of the Tournament award in 2018, told FIFA.com. “Nigeria have been the dominant force for a long time now, but I feel like things are starting to change. "The Nigerians might have beaten us on penalties in the final, but we’d already got a 1-0 win against them in our opening group match. And we’re not the only ones. African football is increasingly competitive.” In fact, no fewer than 20 additional teams will be present in the starting blocks this time around, in comparison to the previous qualifying campaign. With four automatic spots at the World Cup up for grabs, as well as two berths at the play-off tournament, there will be a reasonable chance of newcomers imitating the Banyana Banyana, who had never appeared on women’s football’s greatest stage prior to France 2019.

Did you know? Due to the fact that they both come from the same continent, that they are supremely talented, and that they play their club football in Spain (one at Eibar, the other at Barcelona), Thembi Kgatlana and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala are often compared with each other. “She’s a good player, with bags of experience, but I don’t regard her as a rival,” explained Kgatlana. “We’re different players. It’s like comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. They’re fantastic footballers with their own special attributes. Why should we have to choose one over the other?”

A strike to remember “In terms of atmosphere, level of play and passion, nothing can compare to a World Cup – that’s the be-all and end-all for a football player,” she said. “It’s a dream for anyone to represent their country at the highest level. And it’s incredible to get the opportunity to see how you measure up against the best players in the world and to play alongside them. As far as I’m concerned, that’s what I want to experience, again and again and again.” The three defeats suffered by the South Africans at France 2019 (1-3 versus Spain, 0-1 versus China PR and 0-4 versus Germany) have clearly not had too much of an adverse effect on the morale of the energetic forward. She did attain a notable consolation prize during the tournament: by scoring a gem against Spain, she became the first South African player to hit the back of the net at a Women’s World Cup. “We had waited so long to stamp our ticket for the World Cup," said Kgatlana. "After many years of preparation, hopes and disappointments, we made it, and to score a goal in our first appearance was the cherry on the cake. "I’ll remember that goal for the rest of my life. I could describe the build-up to the goal, right down to the slightest detail. It was really important that we score, and it eased our disappointment at not getting past the first round. To sum up, that goal has pride of place in my collection.”