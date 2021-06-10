- FIFA to visit nine Host Cities and tournament venues from 21 June
- Visit will be an “important and exciting step” for tournament preparation and planning
- Next FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023
With just over two years to go until kick-off, preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will take an important step forward in Australia and New Zealand this month with a delegation from FIFA set to begin a two-week visit to the host countries.
After completing the mandatory quarantine period in the host countries, a FIFA delegation, including experts from key operational areas, will visit the nine Host Cities and ten stadiums in Australia and New Zealand, as well as inspect other potential tournament venues across the two co-hosts.
During the two-week visit, FIFA representatives will also meet with key stakeholders and representatives in Australia and New Zealand, including host member associations and local authorities, to discuss preparations and key operational matters for the tournament.
Stadium visits – key dates
- 21 June – Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington Stadium)
- 22 June – Hamilton/Kirikiriroa (Waikato Stadium)
- 23 June – Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau (Eden Park)
- 25 June – Dunedin/Ōtepoti (Dunedin Stadium)
- 29-30 June – Sydney (Stadium Australia and Sydney Football Stadium)
- 1 July – Brisbane (Brisbane Stadium)
- 2 July – Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium)
- 3 July – Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium)
- 4 July – Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium)
Rhiannon Martin, Head of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Project – FIFA, said:
“With just over two years to go until the next FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicks off, we are excited to be able to visit the nine Host Cities and ten stadiums together with our colleagues in Australia and New Zealand and to see first-hand the ongoing preparations and progress for the tournament.
Following an extensive number of virtual workshops and collaboration with Host Cities and many stakeholders across Australia and New Zealand since the tournament was awarded last year, this visit will be an important step in the overall tournament preparations as well as our aim to organise an incredible FIFA Women’s World Cup with Australia and New Zealand in 2023.”
Jane Fernandez, FIFA Chief Operating Officer – Australia, added:
“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 represents a unique opportunity to reach out to new audiences and inspire the next generation of players across Australia and New Zealand and around the world. With preparations continuing to gather pace in both host countries, the next two weeks will be another important and exciting step for FIFA and the five Host Cities in Australia, as we prepare to welcome the world’s best players and fans in 2023.”
Jane Patterson, FIFA Chief Operating Officer – New Zealand, said:
“As the first-ever co-hosted FIFA Women’s World Cup and the first-ever FIFA tournament to be co-hosted across two confederations, 2023 will provide a platform to showcase the very best of women’s sport to players, fans and communities across both host countries and beyond. As well as examining overall preparations, the upcoming visit will provide a valuable opportunity for FIFA to work closely together with Host Cities, stadiums and authorities across New Zealand and progress plans to ensure a lasting legacy is felt from the tournament.”
Last month, the FIFA Council approved the establishment of a new FIFA subsidiary to manage the organisation of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. FIFA also recently announced the appointment of Dave Beeche as the CEO of the subsidiary.
Building on the success of the record-breaking 2019 edition, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is the ninth edition of the tournament and will be the first edition to feature 32 teams, as unanimously decided by the FIFA Council. It will take place in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.