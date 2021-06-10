FIFA to visit nine Host Cities and tournament venues from 21 June

Visit will be an “important and exciting step” for tournament preparation and planning

Next FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023 With just over two years to go until kick-off, preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will take an important step forward in Australia and New Zealand this month with a delegation from FIFA set to begin a two-week visit to the host countries. After completing the mandatory quarantine period in the host countries, a FIFA delegation, including experts from key operational areas, will visit the nine Host Cities and ten stadiums in Australia and New Zealand, as well as inspect other potential tournament venues across the two co-hosts. During the two-week visit, FIFA representatives will also meet with key stakeholders and representatives in Australia and New Zealand, including host member associations and local authorities, to discuss preparations and key operational matters for the tournament.

Stadium visits – key dates 21 June – Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington Stadium)

– Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington Stadium) 22 June – Hamilton/Kirikiriroa (Waikato Stadium)

– Hamilton/Kirikiriroa (Waikato Stadium) 23 June – Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau (Eden Park)

– Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau (Eden Park) 25 June – Dunedin/Ōtepoti (Dunedin Stadium)

– Dunedin/Ōtepoti (Dunedin Stadium) 29-30 June – Sydney (Stadium Australia and Sydney Football Stadium)

– Sydney (Stadium Australia and Sydney Football Stadium) 1 July – Brisbane (Brisbane Stadium)

– Brisbane (Brisbane Stadium) 2 July – Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium)

– Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium) 3 July – Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium)

– Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium) 4 July – Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium) Rhiannon Martin, Head of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Project – FIFA, said: “With just over two years to go until the next FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicks off, we are excited to be able to visit the nine Host Cities and ten stadiums together with our colleagues in Australia and New Zealand and to see first-hand the ongoing preparations and progress for the tournament. Following an extensive number of virtual workshops and collaboration with Host Cities and many stakeholders across Australia and New Zealand since the tournament was awarded last year, this visit will be an important step in the overall tournament preparations as well as our aim to organise an incredible FIFA Women’s World Cup with Australia and New Zealand in 2023.”