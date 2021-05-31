Dave Beeche appointed to lead FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Australia and New Zealand

New CEO to oversee overall delivery of tournament in two host countries

Appointment follows recent Host Cities announcement and appointment of FIFA Chief Operating Officers earlier this year

FIFA has today announced the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Australia and New Zealand.

With just over two years to go until the tournament kicks off, Dave Beeche has been appointed as the new CEO of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand from 14 June this year and will lead the overall delivery of the tournament, together with the Chief Operating Officers, Jane Fernandez and Jane Patterson.

Speaking today on his appointment, Dave Beeche, the CEO of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, said:

“I am honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to lead the delivery of such a significant tournament, especially at a time when there is so much focus globally on the development of women’s sport and, more broadly, the empowerment of women. I look forward to working with both member associations and the Host Cities to not only deliver an outstanding tournament that showcases the world-class talent in women’s football, but leave a lasting positive legacy for women’s sport.”