FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 CEO appointed, begins role on 14 June

Dave Beeche was previously CEO of FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2015

‘Partnerships key to delivering a world-class experience and event’ says new CEO

FIFA announced today the appointment of Dave Beeche as the new CEO of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

Before officially beginning his role on 14 June, FIFA.com spoke to Dave about the appointment, his experiences delivering successful major events and what fans and teams can expect at the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

Congratulations and a very warm welcome as the new CEO in Australia & New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Tell us a little bit about yourself and how excited are you to take up your new role.

I’m hugely honoured and excited to be appointed to the role. I have two daughters who play football and have had that first-hand opportunity to see the important lessons and positive impact that football can have on developing young people, especially teenage girls. I have also been lucky enough to be CEO for the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand, which I really enjoyed, and was a huge success.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand left a positive legacy for football in New Zealand and made a lasting impact. Five years on I still catch people talking about the tournament, how great it was to see the likes of Brazil and Serbia in the final in Auckland, and [to experience] all that noise, colour and excitement that comes with football at a world-class level. The focus on women’s sport in Australia and New Zealand at the moment, and globally as well, means it is a really exciting time to be involved and I’m really looking forward to playing a part in helping the exponential growth of women’s sport.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 will be a major milestone and a chance to create a lasting legacy for women’s football both in Australia and New Zealand, and around the world. What does the tournament represent and mean to you in that respect?

Whilst football might not be the number one sport at the moment in Australia and New Zealand, unlike other parts of the globe, the opportunity to bring a tournament of this significance to both countries represents an incredibly exciting opportunity to accelerate and grow the sport. While both countries enjoy positive levels of participation at a junior level, the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 will also be a real opportunity to help leave a lasting legacy in so many other areas of the game – both on and off the pitch – as well as wider society. The potential impact is incredible.