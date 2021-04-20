Full line-up for Women’s Olympic Football Tournament now complete

Group-stage draw to take place on 21 April at FIFA headquarters in Zurich

We highlights interesting facts and figures about the event

All 12 berths at the Women's Olympic Football Tournament have now been filled. The final place went to Chile, who will be making their debut at the event. All that remains is for the participating countries to find out who they will be facing in Tokyo, which will be decided at the draw for the group stage on 21 April in Zurich.

Did you know…?

USA have won the most medals at the women’s tournament. To whet your appetite, we have compiled some interesting facts and figures about the event.