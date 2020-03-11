Australia qualify for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament

Sam Kerr stars in a thumping AFC play-off win over Vietnam

Kerr is now outright second in the team’s all-time scorers list

Australia have qualified for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020, winning 2-1 in Vietnam to complete a resounding 7-1 aggregate triumph in the AFC play-off.

The Matildas merely needed to avoid a collapse in Cam Pha after winning the first leg 5-0 but set about ruthlessly finishing the job inside the opening half-hour.

Sam Kerr, scorer of a brace in the side’s first meeting, opened the scoring in 15 minutes with a clinically dispatched volley – a goal that took her into outright second place in the Matildas’ all-time scorers list on 42. Only team-mate Lisa De Vanna (47) is now left to aim for.