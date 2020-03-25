Vera Pauw has been in charge of Republic of Ireland since September 2019

The aim is to qualify for a European Championship for the first time

When it comes to women’s football, Vera Pauw knows what she is taking about. During her playing career, she was the first Dutch professional to play abroad, and after hanging up her boots, she was also the first Dutch woman to complete her coaching certificates.

Since then she has taken charge of the women’s national teams in Scotland, the Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, and – as of September 2019 - the Amsterdam native has added Republic of Ireland to that impressive list. If it was a tough decision for the 57-year-old to leave her home once again, the fact that Ruud Dokter was already there as High-Performance Director made her choice that bit easier.

“It was one of the key things for me to work in an environment where I don’t have to explain myself all the time, because Ruud has the same philosophy,” Pauw told FIFA.com. “I was surprised on my first day that everything was already in place, organised and everybody was ready to go.

"Of course, we discuss a lot, but the basic philosophy and ideas were there. It’s also a credit to Colin Bell, who was the coach before I came. He set his standards and Ruud has put the structure on top of that. It’s just so nice to work with them.”

Pauw is equally taken with the mentality of her team, who currently occupy 32nd place in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking. Her players are ambitious and willing to take on any challenge they face. “The maturity in the team is very high – much higher than you would expect,” she said.

“This brings a very positive vibe and a lot of power into the squad. It is a togetherness of staff and players all going for the same thing. It’s an environment where egos have no place. There's just one aim, and that is reaching the finals of the EURO in England.”

That sense of closeness is reflected in the team’s recent results, with Ireland recording four wins and a draw in European Championship qualification. Their next opponent is none other than eight-time continental champions Germany.

“We know where we stand and we’re not counting on those games,” Pauw said. “We’ll do everything we can to play well and give all the resistance we can to get something out of it. But those are not the games we have to win or to get points from. We have to get the points from Greece, Ukraine, Montenegro.

"Sadly, we lost two points in Greece in the 93rd minute, but we can set that right in Ireland. The away match against Ukraine will be the most crucial one – it will determine who finishes second in the group.”