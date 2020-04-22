Gambia appear for first time in FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's Ranking

FIFA.com talks to Penda Bah, team captain and star player

Bah made history by scoring Gambia's first goal at a FIFA women's tournament While the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's Ranking highlighted Zambia's marked progress to occupy 100th place, another team – not to be confused with Zambia – also made a strong impression: Gambia. And with good reason. After a series of friendlies and their participation in the West African Football Union Cup of Nations, the Scorpions debuted in the ranking in 113th place, to the delight of their star Penda Bah. "It's good for morale and rewards all the efforts made by the players and by our federation to develop women's football in our country," she told FIFA.com. "It proves that, even though we’re a small country, we can do great things when we’re given the means. And while there’s still a lot to be done before we can realise our other dreams, I’m convinced that it’s only a matter of time."

Gambia WNT training camp at FIFA goals project technical centre. Publiée par Gambia Women's National Team sur Vendredi 9 juin 2017

A historic goal Patience is one of Bah's many virtues. Almost eight years have passed since the midfielder made history for Gambian women’s football by scoring the team’s first goal at a FIFA- women's tournament. The setting was the FIFA U-17 Women's World Azerbaijan 2012 and their opponents that day were France, who would go on to take the title. "Despite our three defeats there, that World Cup still holds great memories for me. And that goal will obviously be etched in my memory forever," she says. "Besides, I never tire of watching replays of it and hearing the commentator shout, 'Penda Bah makes history for the African side!' I’ll never forget it – that goal is right at the top of my playing CV!" It is a CV that is already impressive for someone so young. Captain of the senior team when just 21, the Brikama native has long carried the hopes of her country. Expectations began in earnest after scoring that goal at Azerbaijan 2012 at the age of 16, with plenty more goals following for her then club Makasuku United. "It was during this period that I realised I could succeed in football," she explained, "My team, where I was the top scorer, were promoted to Gambia’s second division, after which I devoted all my time to football."

