Greek FA launches its women's football strategy with FIFA support

The launch took place in Athens ahead of International Women's Day
The FIFA Women's Football Development Programme supported the strategy
It includes a first-ever U-15 girls´ national championship, supported by FIFA Forward
The Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) has launched its women's football strategy with the support of FIFA through the Women's Football Development Programme. The event in Athens, which took place on 7 March 2024 on the eve of International Women's Day, was attended by the EPO President Panagiotis Baltakos and Executive Director Iakovos Filippousis, representatives from the Greek Super League, players from the women's national teams, women's football clubs in three national divisions and the Panhellenic Association of Professional Football Players.
The strategy includes the implementation of a first-ever national U-15 girls' championship, which will be supported by the FIFA Forward programme. Elkhan Mammadov, FIFA's Regional Director Europe, and Nadine Kessler, UEFA Managing Director of women's football and a former European champion with Germany, also attended the launch. FIFA launched its own Women's Football Strategy in 2018, based on five pillars: develop and grow on and off the pitch; showcase the game and improve women’s competitions; communicate and commercialise; govern and lead; and educate and empower. It has also encouraged FIFA Member Associations to launch their own strategies, saying these are key to growing the game.
FIFA believes that the success of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™, along with the expanded format which allows more teams to dream of qualifying, will inspire more FIFA Member Associations to invest in women's football. The FIFA Congress on 17 May 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, will appoint the hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.
FIFA will achieve its objectives by executing a five-pronged strategy to:
Govern & lead … strive for gender balance
Every MA will have one spot on its Executive Committee dedicated to the interests of women and by 2026 have at least one woman seated, while by 2022, at least one-third of FIFA committee members will be women. Strengthen and expand the Female Leadership Development Programme and improve professionalisation and regulatory oversight.
Educate and empower
Address and bring focus to specific social and health issues and reach out to NGOs and government stakeholders to develop sustainable projects that improve the lives of women.
Develop and grow … on and off the pitch
By 2022, have women’s football strategies in 100% of member associations, and by 2026, double the number of MAs with organised youth leagues. Expand football in school programmes, create elite academies and increase the number of qualified coaches and referees, vastly improving access to the game for girls.
Showcase the game … improve women’s competitions
Optimise regional qualifying for FIFA competitions and develop those events to build top-level players at a young age. Advance and launch new international competitions and improve the professional club framework.
Communicate & commercialise … broaden exposure & value
Advance awareness of top female athletes and raise the profile of women’s football by enhancing engagement, harnessing technology, implementing a distinct brand strategy and using role models and ambassadors as well as a dedicated Women’s Legends Programme. By 2026, launch a Women’s Football Commercial Programme.