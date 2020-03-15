Tonga wants to develop women's football

New pilot project launched by FIFA

"The start of the programme was tremendous"

The Kingdom of Tonga, which is part of Polynesia and is located about 5,000 kilometres east of Australia, is made up of more than 170 islands.

Alongside rugby, football is one of its most popular sports, and the aim is to grow the game there in the near future. Indeed, this very Friday on the Vava'u archipelago, the Tongan Football Association (TFA) inaugurated a new technical centre, which is the centrepiece of the country’s plan to grow and develop the game outside of the capital of Nuku’alofa.

Now, thanks to a pilot programme launched this week, the focus turns to women’s football on six islands. Four of the largest islands ('Eua, Tongatapu, Vava'u and Ha'apai) will fully participate in the programme, while two more remote ones (Niuafo'ou and Niuatoputapu) will take part in the MA Coach Education Certificate in Vava'u and receive training equipment, as well as a customised training programme.