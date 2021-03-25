Who We Are

France’s Stéphanie Frappart and Ukraine’s Kateryna Monzul will be first women to take charge of FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Two Mexican female match officials were on duty for first-round encounter in Concacaf qualifying earlier this week

Next big landmark in refereeing after Edina Alves Batista’s appointment for FIFA Club World Cup™ in February this year

Stéphanie Frappart and Kateryna Monzul are set to become the first female match officials to take charge of men’s FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers. Frappart will referee the match between the Netherlands and Latvia in Amsterdam on 27 March, while Monzul, for her part, will oversee the encounter between Austria and the Faroe Islands in Vienna on 28 March.

“Although they already had some matches in important men’s competitions under their belts, officiating a FIFA World Cup qualifier for the first time is special and is something to be very proud of. They have worked very hard in recent years and these appointments are recognition for the good job that they have done,” commented Pierluigi Collina, the chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee.

The appointment of female match officials for these high-stakes men’s World Cup qualifiers is another milestone on the path set by FIFA, in collaboration with the confederations, to further the development of female refereeing. Recently, at the FIFA Club World Cup 2020™ in Qatar, the Brazilian referee Edina Alves Batista and the two assistant referees Neuza Back and Mariana de Almeida impressed with their performances and showed that quality, not gender, is what really matters.