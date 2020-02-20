Who We Are

First FIFA Diploma in Football Law begins in Miami

Students embark on 13-month long course

Diploma will take place across five continents

The first edition of the FIFA Diploma in Football Law commenced its opening module in Miami, USA on 17 February.

With five modules taking place across five different continents over the next 13 months, the 26 participants coming from different confederations, national associations, clubs leagues and players’ unions all around the world enjoyed their first taste of the course at Concacaf HQ.

The programme will give participants a deep insight into the likes of football structures, transfer regulations, disciplinary, doping and integrity matters, and proceedings in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, ensuring those involved can provide vital insight and advice to football stakeholders upon completion.

With lecturers including some of the top specialists in football law from around the world, the participants will be taught by a range of renowned figures currently practising in the field. The opening introductory module in Miami lays the groundwork – underlining fundamental legal systems, structures and key stakeholder interests – to build upon throughout the further modules.

A mixture of lectures, research and practical workshops will see those taking part grow their knowledge and challenge their understanding ahead of applying their newfound expertise upon graduating in March 2021 at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland.

The FIFA Diploma in Football Law is a new chapter in the long partnership between FIFA and the CIES – International Center for Sports Studies.