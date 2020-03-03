Who We Are

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has stressed the need for cooperation in relation to upcoming international match calendar debates and challenged all stakeholders “to face questions that may have been avoided in the past” in his address to the 44th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Amsterdam.

Referring to the recent meeting of The IFAB in Belfast, the FIFA President said: “FIFA vice-president and president of the English FA [Greg Clarke]… praised the spirit of cooperation between everyone and mentioned in this spirit of cooperation the ongoing discussions on the international match calendar. I think that this will be really the topic, the international match calendar that we have to focus on for the future of football…It has to be fine-tuned. It has to be debated. It has to be discussed by all stakeholders.

“We have to ask ourselves many questions that maybe we avoided asking ourselves in the past. ‘How many matches can a player play in a year?’ ‘How many competitions do we have?’ ‘How many competitions should we have?’ ‘What kind of competitions do we need for the future?’ ‘Do we play too much or don’t we play enough, maybe, in some parts of the world?’ And we have to realise that the international match calendar is a global match calendar which has to take into account many issues such as, of course, climate and geography.”

The FIFA President requested that fans also be considered in the process. “In all of this, we need to consider the fans as well,” Mr Infantino said. “The fans are the lifeblood of football… and we have to work for them and offer them what they want to see, and if possible even a little bit more.”