With an attacking line-up that included Abel, Matuzalem, Fabio Pinto and rising star Ronaldinho, the South Americans put the finishing touches to a tournament they dominated from start to finish.

Brazil came from behind to beat defending champions Ghana 2-1 to claim their maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup title at Egypt 1997.

The stakes

Prior to 1997, the FIFA U-17 World Cup had remained frustratingly elusive for Brazil. The country’s U-20 teams had already won the World Cup in their age category three times, so the pressure on their young side in Egypt was considerable. Adding even more drama to the showdown was the fact that their opponents were once again Ghana, who had beaten them 3-2 in the final of the previous edition two years earlier.

The Verde Amarela progressed through the competition in impressive style. In the first phase they brushed aside Austria (7-0), USA (3-0) and Oman (3-1) to top Group C, before beating Argentina (2-0) in the quarter-finals and booking their place in the decider with an emphatic rout of Germany (4-0).

Ghana, for their part, were one of the strongest teams in the history of the fledgling competition. Appearing in their fourth consecutive world final, they had been victorious at Italy 1991 and Ecuador 1995, and runners-up at Japan 1993.

The Black Starlets unsurprisingly topped Group D thanks to a scoreless draw with Argentina and victories over Bahrain (5-1) and Costa Rica (2-0). In the quarter-final they eased past Oman (4-1) before denying Spain (2-1) in the last four.

The story

The final began at pace with early chances for Ghana courtesy of striker Emmanuel Adjogu, who on more than one occasion tested the Seleção keeper.

Brazil were also determined to take the game to their opponents and carved out chances of their own, notably from set-pieces, one of which forced Boateng to push a shot out for a corner while at full stretch.

In the end it was Ghana who drew first blood in the final minutes of the first half. A low, threaded pass found its way through the Brazilian defence and into the path of Owusu Afriyie. With just the keeper to beat and no more than 12 yards out, the player made no mistake by slotting it low into the corner with his first touch.

Running out for the second half, Brazil knew that their title aspirations hinged on their continuing to press and remaining patient.

The equaliser eventually came courtesy of Matuzalem, who, from perhaps three yards out, poked a rebound home after the keeper could only parry a Ronaldinho shot.

The joy of scoring the title-winning goal fell to Andrey, just as extra time seemed inevitable. After getting in behind the defence to collect a wonderful through ball from Ronaldinho, the player dinked it over the onrushing keeper to spark wild celebrations.