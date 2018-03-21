A tribute to Andreas Brehme: 1960 - 2024

"So, what does he give? He gives a penalty!...He! Gives! A! Penalty!"

These are the words of commentator Gerd Rubenbauer during the 1990™ FIFA World Cup Final. Just before the end of the match between Germany and Argentina, Rudi Völler had advanced into the penalty area. He was knocked off balance, there was a whistle - and the famous penalty.

Andreas Brehme stepped up and scored the winning goal to make Germany World Champions for the third time.

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ WC 1990: Brehme on the Spot for West Germany

German football is today mourning the loss of one of its heroes, who helped Germany win the 1990 World Cup. The FIFA World Cup winner has passed away at the age of 63.

Brehme spent a large part of his career with FC Kaiserslautern. He played for Die Roten Teufel from 1981 to 1986 and again from 1993 to 1998, with whom he won the German Cup in 1996 and the Bundesliga two years later.

1990 FIFA World Cup Italy™ Andreas Brehme remembers Italy 1990

Over the course of his career, the Hamburg native also played for Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Real Zaragoza. The former full-back was also German and Italian champion with Bayern and Inter respectively, and won the UEFA Cup with the Italians in 1991. With the national team, he made 86 international appearances, scoring eight goals.

After hanging up his boots, Brehme became a coach. He worked with at FC Kaiserslautern from 2000 to 2002, coached SpVgg Unterhaching and was co-coach of VfB Stuttgart.

"I am heartbroken by the news of Andreas Brehme’s death at the age of just 63," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "Only last month the two of us were together, in Munich, to honour the life of the great Franz Beckenbauer. It is tragic that it is now Andy’s passing that we are mourning.Andy will forever be in the hearts of all German fans, as a FIFA World Cup winner and, more importantly, as a very special person who was so well liked by football supporters far and wide.

"I remember watching his standout performances for Germany and, for Inter Milan who he served so well alongside his other clubs. An iconic figure in world football and one of my idols, his legacy is a testament to his skill, determination and sportsmanship. His contributions to football, both as a player and a coach, have left an indelible mark on the sport.