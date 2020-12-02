The Best FIFA Football Awards™

During a 1-1 draw against Cape Town City in the league on 20 August 2019, Hlompho Kekana received the ball from his Mamelodi Sundowns team-mate Rivaldo Coetzee in the middle of their opponents’ half. The 35-year-old took three deft touches before unleashing a blistering, long-distance drive that ricocheted in off the right-hand upright. Incidentally, Kekana was previously nominated for the FIFA Puskás Award in 2016 but lost out to Mohd Faiz Subri on that occasion.

What they said

"Our captain never ceases to amaze us. We’re impressed with him getting this recognition because he is a player who has served not only his country but all the clubs he has played for. It’s not easy for someone to be nominated twice for the Puskás Award, but our captain has always represented us in that area. I’m very proud and still very hopeful that he is going to score another one like that before the end of the season."

Manqoba Mngqithi (Mamelodi Sundowns coach)

